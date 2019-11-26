Harrington wrote that her boyfriend, climber Adrian Ballinger, and Alex Honnold, whose obsession with becoming the first to climb El Capitan without a rope was depicted in the Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo,” were among those who were “there to get me out and help me through” along with Yosemite Search and Rescue (YOSAR).

In photos from her bed at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, Calif., she gamely made a peace sign as she faced the camera. The second image, of the injury she sustained when the rope “somehow” hit her neck, is more harrowing.

A five-time U.S. sport climbing champion, Harrington made a successful free climb of El Capitan’s difficult Golden Gate route, with Ballinger supporting her, in 2015. She has been attempting to free climb from the base of Golden Gate to the summit in a single day, according to Gripped.com. She has previously climbed Mount Everest, Ama Dablam in Nepal and Cho Oyu on the China-Nepal border.

“Progress that feels like climbing an offwidth [a crevice that is larger than a fist but not large enough to allow a full body inside] … is still progress nonetheless,” Harrington wrote of an attempt up the route in early November. “It’s been slow and steady (and still a bit bloody) over here. El Cap is still like a big scary hairless cat, but I’m starting to appreciate its awkward demeanor a bit more than usual these days (finally).”

In 2015, she and Ballinger reached the summit; she told Rock and Ice that year that “the entire experience was probably one of the more difficult challenges in my climbing career. By the end I was barely able to keep it together, all of my tips were split open, and I was really scared in a lot of moments. I have an enormous amount of respect for people who excel at granite big-wall free-climbing now."

At over 3,000 vertical feet, El Capitan holds an irresistible appeal. Last year, Hannold described the joy of risking it all in what he called a “high-consequence” endeavor (i.e., one in which you can plunge to your death). Preparation is detailed and intense. Hannold prepared for nearly two years to make his climb.

“Really, it is relaxing,” Honnold explained of the allure. “There’s no speed. It’s a lot like I imagine hang-gliding is. From the outside it looks very extreme but there’s something very methodical and intentional about it.”

