Their dust-up began when Ramsey approached as Peters hugged Jacques McClendon, the Rams’ director of player engagement.

Marcus Peters barking at Jalen Ramsey after the gamepic.twitter.com/jnvlgvIWMZ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 26, 2019

Their disagreement continued as they headed up the tunnel that leads to the locker rooms and Ramsey, according to the Los Angeles Times, appeared to have waited for Peters, who was shouting as he left the field. With ESPN cameras rolling, Peters yelled, “Kicking the Rams’ a-- out of the playoffs.”

After the game, Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was being restrained by Rams personnel in the tunnel while shouting at Ravens players and staff going into their locker room. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/UD7j9R1ycF — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) November 26, 2019

According to the Orange County Register, Ramsey barked something insulting at Peters, who continued to curse as he headed for the locker room and left the Coliseum without answering questions. Ramsey refused to discuss the incident.

“If you’ve got questions about the game, I’ll answer that,” Ramsey said (via the Los Angeles Times). “Other than that, I ain’t going to answer no BS.”

The 45-6 loss was particularly painful for the Rams, dropping them to 6-5 and two games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the race for the NFC’s second wild card after last year’s appearance in Super Bowl LIII. The Ravens won their seventh straight game and improved to 9-2, with Peters making eight tackles and intercepting a pass for the third time in five games since the trade. After that interception of Jared Goff, in the fourth quarter, he spun the ball in the end zone before celebrating with teammates in front of the stands.

Marcus Peters vs. Jalen Ramsey shouting match is better than Rams-Ravens game https://t.co/Angjvkao70 pic.twitter.com/JUZwJJVctF — L.A. Daily News (@ladailynews) November 26, 2019

With an eye toward acquiring Ramsey, who will command a huge contract as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, the Rams sent Peters to Baltimore for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round draft pick in 2020. They then got Ramsey from Jacksonville for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Peters, the 18th overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, had played in 22 games for the Rams, who obtained him from the Chiefs before the 2018 season.

“He wanted to come in and get this win like you always do when you go back home,” Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon told reporters. “For him to get that pick late in the game really killed everything. They had a little momentum, were getting first downs, and Pete came up with that huge pick. He’s going to let you know about it. We love that guy in the locker room.”

