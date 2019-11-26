Some of the most heated “Monday Night Football” action came after the Baltimore Ravens annihilated the Los Angeles Rams.

While other players were exchanging greetings and jerseys as they left the field, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and his Rams counterpart, Jalen Ramsey, exchanged heated viewpoints on the field and into the tunnel leading to the locker room at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. The two were the focus of big moves last month, when the Rams traded Peters to Baltimore and, hours later, essentially replaced him by acquiring Ramsey from Jacksonville.

Their dust-up began when Ramsey approached as Peters hugged Jacques McClendon, the Rams’ director of player engagement.

Their disagreement continued as they headed up the tunnel that leads to the locker rooms and Ramsey, according to the Los Angeles Times, appeared to have waited for Peters, who was shouting as he left the field. With ESPN cameras rolling, Peters yelled, “Kicking the Rams’ a-- out of the playoffs.”

According to the Orange County Register, Ramsey barked something insulting at Peters, who continued to curse as he headed for the locker room and left the Coliseum without answering questions. Ramsey refused to discuss the incident.

“If you’ve got questions about the game, I’ll answer that,” Ramsey said (via the Los Angeles Times). “Other than that, I ain’t going to answer no BS.”

The 45-6 loss was particularly painful for the Rams, dropping them to 6-5 and two games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the race for the NFC’s second wild card after last year’s appearance in Super Bowl LIII. The Ravens won their seventh straight game and improved to 9-2, with Peters making eight tackles and intercepting a pass for the third time in five games since the trade. After that interception of Jared Goff, in the fourth quarter, he spun the ball in the end zone before celebrating with teammates in front of the stands.

With an eye toward acquiring Ramsey, who will command a huge contract as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, the Rams sent Peters to Baltimore for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round draft pick in 2020. They then got Ramsey from Jacksonville for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

Peters, the 18th overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, had played in 22 games for the Rams, who obtained him from the Chiefs before the 2018 season.

“He wanted to come in and get this win like you always do when you go back home,” Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon told reporters. “For him to get that pick late in the game really killed everything. They had a little momentum, were getting first downs, and Pete came up with that huge pick. He’s going to let you know about it. We love that guy in the locker room.”

