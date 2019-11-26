1. Baltimore Ravens (9-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 1

That was a dazzling show—again—by Lamar Jackson on Monday night in L.A., with his five TD passes and 95 rushing yards. The Ravens aren’t just winning. They’re beating good teams badly. It will be so interesting to see how they fare Sunday in Baltimore against the 49ers and that superb defense.

AD

2. New England Patriots (10-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 2

AD

It was more of the same for the Patriots against the Cowboys. The defense was great. The special teams helped out. The offense was just kind of there. This is a 10-1 team so this is very much a first-world problem, in NFL terms. But can the Patriots really win another Super Bowl with the offense playing like this?

3. Seattle Seahawks (9-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 3

The win in Philadelphia kept the Seahawks on the heels of the 49ers in the NFC West. The Seahawks have the tie-breaker advantage after handing the Niners their only loss. It could come down to the teams’ Week 17 meeting in Seattle.

4. San Francisco 49ers (10-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 4

AD

The return of TE George Kittle made a huge difference, and the Niners looked like a complete team Sunday night in overwhelming the Packers. Next up are road games at Baltimore and New Orleans. This is a brutally tough stretch of the schedule, but the 49ers say they regard it as an opportunity to show everyone how good they are.

AD

5. Minnesota Vikings (8-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 6

The bye week was kind to the Vikings, as they pulled into a first-place tie with the Packers in the NFC North with Green Bay’s loss. The NFC is tough but the new and improved version of Kirk Cousins makes the Vikings a team not to be overlooked.

6. New Orleans Saints (9-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 7

AD

Saints fans probably would have just taken it in stride, huh, if that instant replay reversal on pass interference had given the Panthers a victory Sunday at the Superdome?

7. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 8

It was a good bye week for the Chiefs, as the Raiders’ loss left them in sole possession of first place in the AFC West. But now that the Chiefs have gotten help, they need to help themselves.

8. Green Bay Packers (8-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 5

The Packers were not ready for prime time Sunday night in the lopsided defeat the 49ers. It’s not time to give up on Green Bay, not with Aaron Rodgers around to warn everyone to R-E-L-A-X. But now it’s on the Packers to prove they belong among the NFC’s top teams.

9. Buffalo Bills (8-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 11

AD

AD

The Bills continue to win, and no one seems to notice or care all that much. Has an 8-3 team ever received so little attention?

10. Houston Texans (7-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 12

The triumph Thursday night over the Colts means the Texans remain the class of the AFC South. But does that really mean very much?

11. Dallas Cowboys (6-5) | Last Week’s Rank: 9

Coach Jason Garrett has been put on notice with owner Jerry Jones’s scathing comments after the loss at New England. But there’s not much time to worry, with the quick turnaround for the Thanksgiving game against the Bills.

12. Tennessee Titans (6-5) | Last Week’s Rank: 15

This Ryan Tannehill thing actually has gotten serious. He has played well for the Titans, and they’ll have to decide whether to try to re-sign him and trust him to be their starter beyond this season.

AD

AD

13. Cleveland Browns (5-6) | Last Week’s Rank: 16

The Browns-Steelers rematch comes Sunday in Pittsburgh. It’s time for everyone to put some professionalism on display.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) | Last Week’s Rank: 18

Mason Rudolph or Devlin Hodges? How is it possible that Mike Tomlin has that QB choice to make and still has the Steelers in the playoff chase?

15. Chicago Bears (5-6) | Last Week’s Rank: 20

Mitchell Trubisky’s hip was sound enough for him to be able to throw two interceptions Sunday. The Bears were fortunate the opponent was the lowly Giants. Do the Bears really think that this situation with Trubisky is salvageable?

16. Oakland Raiders (6-5) | Last Week’s Rank: 10

AD

Just when you start to believe in the Raiders, they go and lose to the Jets. That was a stunningly bad performance.

AD

17. Los Angeles Rams (6-5) | Last Week’s Rank: 13

It’s not just that the Rams lost by 39 points Monday night to the Ravens. It’s that they looked so terrible doing so. Their best players—Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey—did next to nothing. Coach Sean McVay has some major regrouping to do.

18. Indianapolis Colts (6-5) | Last Week’s Rank: 14

The Colts were done in Thursday night in Houston by Coach Frank Reich’s failed fourth-down try and the fumble recovery that wasn’t. But even if this team doesn’t reach the playoffs again, it still has overachieved by merely being in contention after Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement before the season.

AD

19. New York Jets (4-7) | Last Week’s Rank: 22

Sam Darnold doesn’t seem to be seeing any ghosts lately, and the Jets at least have moved out of the totally embarrassing category.

AD

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) | Last Week’s Rank: 26

Jameis Winston has 22 TD passes and 20 interceptions. That’s making a lot of really good throws and a lot of really terrible throws. It’s a maddening mixture.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) | Last Week’s Rank: 17

It would have been difficult for the Eagles to have chosen Nick Foles over Carson Wentz last offseason. But it was troubling all along that they spent two seasons playing better with Foles in the lineup than with Wentz. And the worst-case scenario is playing out in the season after Foles’s departure, with reasons to question whether Wentz really is a franchise QB.

22. Carolina Panthers (5-6) | Last Week’s Rank: 19

AD

David Tepper has no history as an NFL owner so it’s next to impossible to know what he’ll do about his team’s coaching situation. But if Ron Rivera is fired, he will almost certainly land another head coaching job somewhere this offseason if he wants one.

AD

23. Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) | Last Week’s Rank: 25

Does Philip Rivers have anything left? It’s time to find out in what’s left of the season as the Chargers return from their bye.

24. Atlanta Falcons (3-8) | Last Week’s Rank: 21

So much for the Falcons regrouping and making a push to save Coach Dan Quinn’s job. They were back to being pitiable with the loss at home to the Buccaneers.

25. Denver Broncos (3-8) | Last Week’s Rank: 23

The season can’t end soon enough for the Broncos. So much more was expected from this team.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) | Last Week’s Rank: 24

This is not exactly what the Jaguars had in mind when they signed Nick Foles in the offseason and envisioned him leading them back to top-contender status in the AFC. Coach Doug Marrone is sticking with Foles as the starter ahead of rookie Gardner Minshew II for now, but this appears to be a lost season.

AD

27. Miami Dolphins (2-9) | Last Week’s Rank: 27

The Dolphins are back to their losing ways, but they’re not even dreadful enough to matter any longer.

28. Arizona Cardinals (3-7-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 29

The Cardinals return from their bye for a closing stretch to their season that actually could matter. Coach Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray have provided some promise in their rookie NFL season, and a strong finish could be something on which to build.

29. Washington Redskins (2-9) | Last Week’s Rank: 31

Kneel-down? What kneel-down? Dwayne Haskins can’t be bothered with such trivial matters when there are celebratory selfies to be taken. Really, that shouldn’t be considered a big deal. But it’s still a little bit of a bad look.

30. Detroit Lions (3-7-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 28

The Lions might blame QB Matthew Stafford’s injury for their unraveling. But Coach Matt Patricia’s job security at least should be raised as an issue, given that the Lions have had two poor seasons since firing Jim Caldwell after a 9-7 season.

31. New York Giants (2-9) | Last Week’s Rank: 30

The prospect of the Giants shoving aside Pat Shurmur as their coach to replace him with Jason Garrett, put forth by the NFL Network as a possible scenario if Garrett is ousted in Dallas, is unlikely to excite the New York fan base all that much.

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-11) | Last Week’s Rank: 32

The Bengals somehow have built a two-game “lead” in the race to the bottom for the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft. That’s quite an accomplishment in a season in which the Dolphins were accused of tanking. The switch back to Andy Dalton at QB leads to the question: Why?