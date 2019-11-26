“He then walked out like nothing ever happened. You could hear a pin drop in the room; everything went dead silent. I just sat down in my stall, didn’t say a word.”

Two of Aliu’s teammates who were in the room at the time, Simon Danis-Pepin and Peter MacArthur, confirmed Aliu’s account to TSN. The alleged incident happened in the 2009-10 season.

Flames General Manager Brad Treliving told reporters Tuesday that the coach had not been fired. Associate coach Geoff Ward ran Tuesday’s practice in Buffalo, where Calgary (11-12-4) is set to play the Sabres on Wednesday.

“I want to start by saying that allegations of this nature we take very, very seriously. This is a subject mater that has no place in our organization,” Treliving said. “Throughout the evening last night and into this morning, we were starting an investigation into the incident. The purpose of me coming to you here today is we have not completed that. We’re trying to be as transparent as possible and to update you.

“Bill has not been relieved of his duties. We are continuing this ongoing investigation right now. We hope to have this completed quickly, but it has to be thorough. It has to be thorough, and it has to be done correctly. I’m not about to comment on anything halfway through or give tidbits or give sound bites at this point, other than to say the serious nature of this is not lost on us. We take it with extreme seriousness.”

The NHL called Peters’s alleged comments “repugnant and unacceptable” in a statement, and the league said it would have no further comment until after an investigation.

Aliu on Monday had tweeted about a “protege” of recently fired Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, a veiled reference to Peters. That “protege,” he wrote in the tweet, "dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.”

Not very surprising the things we’re hearing about Babcock. Apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree, same sort of deal with his protege in YYC. Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music. First one to — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

admit I rebelled against him. Wouldn’t you? And instead of remedying the situation, he wrote a letter to John McDonough and Stan Bowman to have me sent down to the ECHL. 20 year old on pace for 20 goals in his first pro year with zero PP/PK time was off to a great start in his — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

Aliu told TSN on Tuesday that he did not confront Peters after the incident, and he alleged that the animosity between he and the coach led to the Flames to demote him to the lower-tier East Coast Hockey League.

“What am I going to say? I was 20 years old and a first-year pro. I was too scared to speak up,” Aliu said. “I beat myself up every day over it.”

The Chicago Blackhawks, who control players’ contracts on the IceHogs, said in a statement that it takes Peters’s alleged behavior seriously and the coach’s allegedly troublesome behavior toward Aliu “had no effect on any player personnel decision.”

