In Savoy’s absence, sophomore receiver Brian Cobbs has filled the void with Rayshad Lewis behind him on the depth chart. Savoy recorded six catches for 56 yards this season.

Savoy transferred from Virginia Tech in January under the condition that he would become a defensive back. He worked with that position group through the spring, but the staff moved him back to receiver in the fall. Savoy, a Washington native, transferred to Maryland because he wanted to be closer to home. His mother suffered from a rare connective tissue disease and died in January.

As a freshman at Virginia Tech, Savoy accumulated 454 receiving yards with four touchdowns. He added 116 yards and two touchdowns rushing. Savoy’s production dropped his sophomore season, and he finished the year with 188 receiving yards. At Maryland, Savoy obtained a waiver for immediate eligibility and joined quarterback Josh Jackson, also a transfer from Virginia Tech.

Maryland’s offense has dealt with a number of absences throughout Locksley’s first season as head coach. Jackson missed three games with an ankle injury, while backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome has dealt with multiple minor injuries. Running back Anthony McFarland Jr., the Terps’ best offensive player, has had a nagging ankle injury through much of the season.

Sophomore Jeshaun Jones, Maryland’s top returning receiver coming into this season, tore his ACL during fall camp. In addition to Turner, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis sat out against Nebraska and will not be available to play against Michigan State after he was charged with driving while impaired.

On the offensive line, Maryland played most of the season without veteran right guard Terrance Davis, who will use a redshirt to return next year. Davis, a senior, was out for an extended period with a sprained MCL. Redshirt sophomore lineman Marcus Minor missed a couple games with a dislocated toe, while junior center Johnny Jordan has missed the last three games and will not play in the finale against Michigan State because of what Locksley characterized as a “personal issue.”

