American attacker Christian Pulisic on Wednesday scored his sixth goal in the past month as Chelsea earned a 2-2 draw at Valencia in the Blues’ penultimate match in UEFA Champions League group play.

Pulisic, 21, broke a 1-1 tie in the 50th minute — his first goal in four Champions League appearances for Chelsea this fall — before the Spanish side pulled level on Daniel Wass’s strike in the 82nd minute. The U.S. national team star has posted five goals in his past four Premier League outings.

Counting his time with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic has scored three times in Europe’s top competition. The others came against Benfica in 2017 and Club Brugge last year.

With the draw, Chelsea (eight points from five matches) remains in good position to advance to the knockout stage. The London team will close group play Dec. 10 at Stamford Bridge against last-place Lille. Valencia and Ajax are also in contention for the two places.