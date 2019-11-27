American attacker Christian Pulisic on Wednesday scored his sixth goal in the past month as Chelsea earned a 2-2 draw at Valencia in the Blues’ penultimate match in UEFA Champions League group play.

Pulisic, 21, broke a 1-1 tie in the 50th minute — his first goal in four Champions League appearances for Chelsea this fall — before the Spanish side pulled level on Daniel Wass’s strike in the 82nd minute. The U.S. national team star has posted five goals in his past four Premier League outings.