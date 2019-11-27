Here are the start/sit moves you will want to make to ensure you end the fantasy football regular season on a high note.

Start

New York Jets defense and special teams

Gang Green held the Oakland Raiders to three points on Sunday and will have a chance to do the same to the winless Cincinnati Bengals, a team that is averaging 1.25 points per drive this season, the third-lowest rate in the league. The Bengals’ offensive line is allowing an above-average sack rate (8.6 percent, 27th), and allowed newly minted starting quarterback Ryan Finley to be sacked 11 times in his first three starts (11.2 percent). The Bengals are turning back to Andy Dalton this week, but start the Jets’ defense with confidence.

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams

If you are streaming tight ends or are just tired of low scores from an inconsistent positional group, consider using Everett for his matchup against Arizona this week. The Cardinals have allowed tight ends to catch a league-high 12 touchdowns this season, while opposing quarterbacks have a robust 138.9 passer rating when they target their tight ends.

Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles

Elliott, who is a perfect 14 for 14 on field goal attempts this season, will face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that has allowed a league-high 30 field goal attempts. Only the Denver Broncos are allowing a higher rate of field goals per drive than Tampa Bay.

Sit

Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

Watson, the fifth-most valuable passer of 2019 per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, completed 19 of 30 passes for 298 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Houston’s prime time win over the Colts on Thursday night. But this week, he will face a New England defense that is surrendering less than eight fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. The rest of the league gives up an average of 17.2 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Watson is hard to sit. Do it anyhow.

Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Cooper has caught 56 of 81 targets for 886 yards and seven scores, already equaling the most touchdowns he has ever caught in a season. It is unlikely he will set a new career high during this week’s matchup against Buffalo. The Bills have allowed just four wideouts to catch touchdown passes all season and just one, DeVante Parker in Week 11, to go over 100 yards receiving.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fournette is on pace to set career highs in yards per attempt (4.6) and rushing yards per game (86.5) in 2019, but you can expect him to slow down against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that stops 31 percent of rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage. Only the New York Jets have a better stuff rate this season.

