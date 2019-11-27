The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate Crabbe’s death. A search of Nicholson’s home the day of her death turned up marijuana, pills and foil with residue. The search warrant did not identify the latter drugs or explain who they belonged to or how they got into Nicholson’s home. No charges have been filed. The state medical examiner has said officials are awaiting a toxicology report before determining the cause of death.

Julia Crabbe’s family and friends are at Redskins Park calling attention to her death inside Montae Nicholson’s home. Nicholson drove her to the hospital as she died of an overdose. pic.twitter.com/DJjEkNP91K — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) November 27, 2019

Terrence Turner Jr., older cousin of Julia Crabbe, said the family is just looking for closure and that her parents had personally met Montae Nicholson in the past. pic.twitter.com/3PsLHaSj1c — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) November 27, 2019

Nicholson and another man, Kyle Askew-Collins, drove Crabbe to the hospital after finding her unresponsive in a bathroom in the player’s house. According to Crabbe’s father, Nicholson called the Crabbes while Julia was apparently overdosing, and a family member suggested they instead call 911. Crabbe and Nicholson had been dating for a few months, according to family members, and the player had met Crabbe’s parents months ago.

Terrence Turner Jr., an older cousin of Crabbe, said the family is seeking some kind of closure after not hearing anything from Nicholson. Turner said there was a brief conversation with someone claiming to be Nicholson’s agent.

“I want you to sit down with her mother,” Turner said. “Closure. Closure is our family’s purpose for doing everything that we’re doing right now. Trying to let him have the opportunity to do, away from the cameras … if we can just sit down and have some closure. [Thursday] is Thanksgiving. Michelle, Julia’s mom, has to spend her Thanksgiving without her daughter. … As a man, outside of football, you would expect for someone to want to come give you some closure.”

Nicholson addressed reporters last week, saying the days since Crabbe’s death had been “rough” and that he had seen a counselor and spoken to those close to him about dealing with it. He declined to address the circumstances leading up to her death.

Crabbe’s family said Wednesday he has not spoken to any of them since Julia’s death.

“All of a sudden she’s a stranger now? The family’s a stranger? I may not have known him, but if the parents know him, what’s the problem to come sit down with someone and give them some closure?” Turner said. “We’re not meat. We’re human. Just say sorry, man. To go to practice and act like nothing even happened, to hide behind your celebrity, that’s not acceptable, and that’s the reason why we’re here.”

Kim Crabbe, Julia’s Crabbe’s aunt, drove from North Carolina to show support. Nicholson did not miss a practice or game after the incident, and Kim Crabbe said she was blown away when Nicholson said he was ready to play.

“We feel like not enough has been done,” Kim Crabbe said. “We made it clear that we’re going to be wherever he is. If he’s here practicing today and it’s going to help us at least try to have a Thanksgiving, we wanted to make sure we were here on behalf of Julia. Just a heartfelt apology, condolences. We heard the condolences [in the media], but how sincere is it? … We would love to hear from him. … In your heart of hearts, when you know something like that has happened, I think that the family just expects something.

The Redskins declined to comment Wednesday, and interim coach Bill Callahan said Nicholson will play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

“I just want to say deep regrets and condolences for that family and what they’re going through,” Callahan said. “I don’t wish that upon anybody, the loss of a daughter. It’s a real, real heartfelt tragedy. I feel terrible for their family. I hope for only the best for them going forward.”

