The AFC and NFC have almost entirely different playoff pictures entering Week 13 of the NFL season. In the former, only one team can clinch a playoff berth this week, and only one more team can be eliminated along with the already-done Bengals. The NFC, meanwhile, has a number of teams that are in excellent postseason shape, alongside a number of teams that can begin their plans for next season with a loss this weekend.

Here’s how the postseason scenarios are shaping up. Thanks to Joe Ferreira and NFL Playoff Scenarios for doing what they do.

CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. Patriots (10-1)

2. Ravens (9-2)

3. Texans (7-4, own tiebreaker over Chiefs because of head-to-head win on Oct. 13)

4. Chiefs (7-4)

5. Bills (8-3)

6. Steelers (6-5, own tiebreaker over Raiders because of better conference record)

AFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Patriots (10-1): New England will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Texans combined with a Raiders loss/tie; or a win combined with a Steelers loss/tie; or a tie combined with a Raiders loss and Steelers loss; or a tie combined with a Raiders loss and a Colts loss; or a tie combined with a Steelers loss and a Colts loss.

AFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Dolphins (2-9): Miami will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Eagles; or a Steelers win; or a Titans win, Chiefs tie and Texans win; or a Raiders win, Titans win/tie and Texans win/tie.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Bengals.

CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. 49ers (10-1)

2. Saints (9-2)

3. Packers (8-3, own tiebreaker over Vikings in NFC North because of head-to-head win on Sept. 15)

4. Cowboys (6-5)

5. Seahawks (9-2)

6. Vikings (8-3)

NFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

49ers (10-1): San Francisco will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Ravens and a Rams loss/tie; or a tie and a Rams loss.

Saints (9-2): New Orleans will clinch the NFC South title with a win over the Falcons; or a tie and a Panthers loss/tie.

NFL ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Lions (3-7-1): Detroit will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Bears; or a tie combined with a Vikings win/tie; or a Vikings win combined with a Packers win/tie.

Cardinals (3-7-1): Arizona will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Rams; or with a Packers win combined with a Vikings win/tie; or with a tie combined with numerous other scenarios.

Falcons (3-8): Atlanta will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Saints; or a Vikings win/tie combined with a Packers win/tie.

Redskins (2-9): Washington will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Panthers; or a Cowboys win; or a tie combined with an Eagles win; or a tie combined with a Cowboys win.

Giants (2-9): New York will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Packers; or a Cowboys win; or a tie combined with an Eagles win; or a tie combined with a Cowboys win.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: None.

