Here’s how the postseason scenarios are shaping up. Thanks to Joe Ferreira and NFL Playoff Scenarios for doing what they do.
CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF FIELD
1. Patriots (10-1)
2. Ravens (9-2)
3. Texans (7-4, own tiebreaker over Chiefs because of head-to-head win on Oct. 13)
4. Chiefs (7-4)
5. Bills (8-3)
6. Steelers (6-5, own tiebreaker over Raiders because of better conference record)
AFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS
Patriots (10-1): New England will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Texans combined with a Raiders loss/tie; or a win combined with a Steelers loss/tie; or a tie combined with a Raiders loss and Steelers loss; or a tie combined with a Raiders loss and a Colts loss; or a tie combined with a Steelers loss and a Colts loss.
AFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
Dolphins (2-9): Miami will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Eagles; or a Steelers win; or a Titans win, Chiefs tie and Texans win; or a Raiders win, Titans win/tie and Texans win/tie.
ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Bengals.
CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF FIELD
1. 49ers (10-1)
2. Saints (9-2)
3. Packers (8-3, own tiebreaker over Vikings in NFC North because of head-to-head win on Sept. 15)
4. Cowboys (6-5)
5. Seahawks (9-2)
6. Vikings (8-3)
NFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS
49ers (10-1): San Francisco will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Ravens and a Rams loss/tie; or a tie and a Rams loss.
Saints (9-2): New Orleans will clinch the NFC South title with a win over the Falcons; or a tie and a Panthers loss/tie.
NFL ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
Lions (3-7-1): Detroit will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Bears; or a tie combined with a Vikings win/tie; or a Vikings win combined with a Packers win/tie.
Cardinals (3-7-1): Arizona will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Rams; or with a Packers win combined with a Vikings win/tie; or with a tie combined with numerous other scenarios.
Falcons (3-8): Atlanta will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Saints; or a Vikings win/tie combined with a Packers win/tie.
Redskins (2-9): Washington will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Panthers; or a Cowboys win; or a tie combined with an Eagles win; or a tie combined with a Cowboys win.
Giants (2-9): New York will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Packers; or a Cowboys win; or a tie combined with an Eagles win; or a tie combined with a Cowboys win.
ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: None.
