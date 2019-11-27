Here’s how the postseason scenarios are shaping up. Thanks to Joe Ferreira and NFL Playoff Scenarios for doing what they do.

CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. Patriots (10-1)

2. Ravens (9-2)

3. Texans (7-4, own tiebreaker over Chiefs because of head-to-head win on Oct. 13)

4. Chiefs (7-4)

5. Bills (8-3)

6. Steelers (6-5, own tiebreaker over Raiders because of better conference record)

AFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Patriots (10-1): New England will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Texans combined with a Raiders loss/tie; or a win combined with a Steelers loss/tie; or a tie combined with a Raiders loss and Steelers loss; or a tie combined with a Raiders loss and a Colts loss; or a tie combined with a Steelers loss and a Colts loss.

AFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Dolphins (2-9): Miami will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Eagles; or a Steelers win; or a Titans win, Chiefs tie and Texans win; or a Raiders win, Titans win/tie and Texans win/tie.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Bengals.

CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. 49ers (10-1)

2. Saints (9-2)

3. Packers (8-3, own tiebreaker over Vikings in NFC North because of head-to-head win on Sept. 15)

4. Cowboys (6-5)

5. Seahawks (9-2)

6. Vikings (8-3)

NFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

49ers (10-1): San Francisco will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Ravens and a Rams loss/tie; or a tie and a Rams loss.

Saints (9-2): New Orleans will clinch the NFC South title with a win over the Falcons; or a tie and a Panthers loss/tie.

NFL ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Lions (3-7-1): Detroit will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Bears; or a tie combined with a Vikings win/tie; or a Vikings win combined with a Packers win/tie.

Cardinals (3-7-1): Arizona will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Rams; or with a Packers win combined with a Vikings win/tie; or with a tie combined with numerous other scenarios.

Falcons (3-8): Atlanta will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Saints; or a Vikings win/tie combined with a Packers win/tie.

Redskins (2-9): Washington will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Panthers; or a Cowboys win; or a tie combined with an Eagles win; or a tie combined with a Cowboys win.

Giants (2-9): New York will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Packers; or a Cowboys win; or a tie combined with an Eagles win; or a tie combined with a Cowboys win.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: None.

