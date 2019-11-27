Haskins had said after leading the Redskins to a late 19-16 victory over the Detroit Lions he believed the game had ended when Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau intercepted a pass to seal the win. He did not notice that two seconds remained and he would have to take a final snap and drop to his knee.

AD

He did not elaborate on the incident Wednesday, instead talking more about the improvements he needs to make three starts into his professional career.

AD

“[I] liked the pocket presence the last couple drives of the game, extending plays and giving guys chances on the ball,” he said when asked what he saw when assessing Sunday’s game on film. “Of course there’s room for improvement all the time, throwing on time, throwing accurately and being able to move off of the spot and still find anther part of the progression and that’s something I need to work on.”

Immediately after last Sunday’s game, Haskins said his right wrist felt sore and complained that the pain affected some of this throws, including one in which he missed an open Terry McLaurin for what would have been an easy touchdown. Wednesday he said “there’s nothing wrong with it as far as anything broken” and “everything came back good.”

AD

An hour after his news conference, Haskins was on the practice field and did not look to be throwing with pain.

AD

Redskins notes:

Callahan said cornerback Josh Norman will play on Sunday at Carolina but will not start. Norman was benched Sunday for what Callahan vaguely described as a mix of injuries and ineffectiveness. On Wednesday, though, Callahan was more direct, saying Norman is healthy but will be a backup.

Receiver Paul Richardson (hamstring) and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (concussion) did not practice Wednesday. Defensive tackle Daron Payne, who missed Sunday’s game with a sore ankle, was on the field for the start of Wednesday’s practice but left the field about a half-hour into the session.

More Redskins coverage:

AD