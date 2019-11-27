4 QB names of interest

Aaron Rodgers, Packers (initial ranking this week — 5): The Giants just gave up over 20 points to Mitch Trubisky, so doing at least the same should be a shoo-in for Rodgers, right? Well, that’s the prediction here, but it’s worth noting that the Green Bay star only has three such outings this season and hasn’t been over 13 points in any of his past three games.

AD

AD

Sam Darnold, Jets (7): It’s a pretty crucial time of year to be placing one’s trust in a Jets QB, not to mention an Adam Gase offense, but the matchup is right and, more importantly, Darnold has been top-three at his position since Week 10.

Deshaun Watson, Texans (12): By the same token, it’s a pretty crucial time of year to consider benching Watson, but he’s up against a defense that has allowed just four TD passes all season. Of course, Lamar Jackson managed to pierce the Pats, but he has been the only one to inflict any appreciable damage, and he did most of it on the ground, so Watson owners should hope their guy does more running than usual.

Carson Wentz, Eagles (15): A trip to Miami is a welcome development under most circumstances, but particularly so for Wentz, who badly needs a get-right game after posting a string duds.

AD

AD

4 RB names of interest

Josh Jacobs, Raiders (6): Coming off a poor outing against the Jets, now might be the time to try to steal Jacobs at a discounted price (assuming your league’s trade deadline hasn’t passed). The Chiefs are allowing the most points to RBs and his next three opponents (Titans, Jaguars, Chargers) are all in the top 13 in that category.

Mark Ingram, Ravens (15): Ingram has thrived of late as the lead back in a Jackson-led attack, but the 49ers are fierce against the run and Baltimore’s next two opponents (Bills, Jets) are no pushovers, either.

Jonathan Williams, Colts (20): Marlon Mack has already been ruled out this week, giving Williams another chance at a huge workload. Provided, that is, Indianapolis keeps it close against the suddenly potent Titans and Jordan Wilkins doesn’t start getting more touches.

AD

AD

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (33): Chris Carson’s fumbling issues have finally opened the door for Penny to create a timeshare, and the former first-round pick could conceivably become the clear leader of their committee if he rips off more big plays while showing ball security.

4 WR names of interest

D.J. Chark, Jaguars (7): After a strong start, Chark has mostly been alternating good and weak outings since Week 4. It could be time for another big game, both because of the pattern and because he’ll be going up against a Bucs squad that yields the most fantasy points to WRs.

DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (11): His individual battle versus Stephon Gilmore, the Pats’ elite cornerback, will be must-watch TV, all the more so as the game is set for Sunday night’s national showcase. New England could throw a wrench into things by sticking Gilmore on Will Fuller and doubling Hopkins with a pair of other defensive backs, but either way the Pro Bowl WR has his work cut out for him.

AD

AD

Jarvis Landry, Browns (17): Since Week 9, he’s No. 1 in WR scoring, and that includes a game against the Steelers. Landry did need a TD to salvage that outing, though, but he’s had at least one in each of his past four games, so another end zone trip versus Pittsburgh wouldn’t be a fluke.

Anthony Miller, Bears (46): With Taylor Gabriel (concussion) likely to miss the Thanksgiving date with the Lions, Miller could continue to rack up targets. He’s had 20 over his past two games, leading to 12 catches for 131 yards, and Miller might be a savior for those desperate for a fill-in at WR.

3 TE names of interest

Jack Doyle, Colts (8): Eric Ebron (ankle) is suddenly done for the season, which figures to free up plenty of targets for Doyle, making the latter a top-10 play unless we see those targets redistributed in other ways. Mo-Alie Cox, anyone?

AD

AD

Greg Olsen, Panthers (9): Still getting a solid amount of targets (18 in his past three games), Olsen hasn’t visited the end zone since Week 3, when he scored twice. A date with the Redskins, who have allowed three TDs to as many TEs in their past two games, could change that.

Gerald Everett, Rams (13): Everett didn’t get much playing time against the Ravens and picked up a knee injury when he was on the field, but assuming he’s healthy this week the Rams might want to feature him, because a) whatever they were doing against Baltimore didn’t work — at all — and b) they now get the Cardinals, who give up points to TEs in droves.

Read more:

AD