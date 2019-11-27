The Mitchell twins view themselves as one person. When trying to pinpoint some differences, Makhel only mentions their favorite colors (blue for Makhel and green for Makhi) and numbers (Makhel’s is seven, referencing his mom’s seven children; Makhi’s is four).

Those two surface-level quirks are all Makhel can come with. When asked to identify other differences, his mom said: “That is a really good question. Because they listen to the same type of music. They wear the same type of clothing. If they were to go out to eat, they buy the same thing down to the drink.”

So imagine in high school when the rampant enterprise of recruiting rankings declared the 6-foot-10 brothers from Washington unequal. Makhi was pegged as the better basketball player, the twin who was expected to contribute more once they arrived as freshmen at Maryland this year. Makhi was rated as a four-star recruit and the 69th-best player in the country, according to 247Sports, while Makhel had three stars and landed in the No. 171 spot.

Makhel spent much of high school battling injuries, including surgery on a fractured fibula and tibia toward the end of middle school. With Makhel sidelined, attention beamed down on Makhi.

“Makhi was getting all the notoriety, and he felt his brother’s pain,” said John Perry, the twins’ longtime AAU coach. “So he just slowed his growth until Makhel was able to catch up. That was the biggest struggle because he didn’t want to leave his brother behind.”

During that time, and as college coaches stopped by to evaluate the twins, Makhi “was basically representing both of us,” Makhel said. They have essentially the same skill-set, nearly identical physical builds and probably even potential. If Makhel couldn’t play, Makhi helped provide a glance of his brother’s ability.

Perry always thought Makhel would play better at the college level than high school or AAU, noting the passion with which he plays. And now that the Mitchell brothers are in College Park, Makhel is getting his chance, averaging nine minutes and 3.6 rebounds per outing. He’s been a “real pleasant surprise to our team,” Coach Mark Turgeon said this week before the fifth-ranked Terrapins (5-0) departed for their Thanksgiving tournament in Orlando. The three games in the event beginning Thursday against Temple (4-0) will serve as a better look into how Turgeon will manage his rotation through this season.

In the most recent game against George Mason, Makhel entered the game off the bench before his brother, who eventually had an exceptional six-minute stretch of play in the second half and finished that game with 12 points and eight rebounds in 10 minutes. Turgeon said he had planned to start Makhel against Oakland, but the freshman “took the day off” in the final practice before the game.

Makhel has played in meaningful moments, not just when lopsided games had already been decided. Maryland is deep and experienced. The team can court on a handful of returners, players Turgeon trusts. But Makhel has also showed he won’t be relegated to a tier below Makhi, who averages 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game. They’re interchangeable.

“Two of them make one body for me,” Turgeon said, explaining how he can substitute one for the other with ease depending on foul trouble or performance. “Pretty soon they'll become two different guys, but for me right now they're just one guy.”

There was never a question that the two wouldn’t attend the same college. Makhel called them a “package deal,” and their mom said all schools recruited them together. They always wanted to play together, not against each other. Games of one-on-one as kids would end in arguments.

“Just trying to figure out who's who when they don't have the numbers on, that's the hard part,” Turgeon said. “They're so identical. And they care about each other so much. Sometimes when you're talking to this one, the other one's listening more because he's concerned about his brother.”

That can be beneficial because the twins have some of the same bad habits, but Makhel said Turgeon likes to separate them sometimes. They live down the hall from each other, though their mom said whenever she calls, it seems like they’re in the same room. The brothers can sense when the other is mad or upset, far more so than with their other siblings. They just don’t make it obvious that they know.

Makhi was born two minutes before Makhel, but it’s backward on the birth certificates. That’s why in the quick decision about their Maryland numbers, Makhi ended up with No. 21 and Makhel received No. 22. In high school, Makhi wore 20 and Makhel wore 21, but with 20 already taken at Maryland, rather than Makhel keeping his old number, both bumped up a digit to keep Makhi as the first.

As for their futures, one might emerge and take a leap ahead. Even for identical twins, factors outside their control could hold one back. They already learned that through Makhel’s lingering injury trouble in high school.

But for now, just a small fraction of the way through their college careers, they’re convincing others of what they have long wholeheartedly believed: When healthy, they can play as equals. And anyone who directs attention only toward Makhi may need to look again.

