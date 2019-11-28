The Dallas Cowboys’ traditional home game on Thanksgiving comes with the stakes raised considerably this year.

They face a very good Buffalo Bills team that enters the game with a record of 8-3. And the game comes only four days after owner Jerry Jones put his 10th-year head coach, Jason Garrett, on notice by criticizing the team’s coaching following a 13-9 defeat at New England.

Jones has not relented.

“Let me just say this: I think all of us, including the fans, want to win a damn football game, okay?” he told NFL Network on Wednesday. “Now, I know we’ve got a lot of other things to think about: Who’s coaching? Who’s playing? Who’s compared to another player someplace else? How about let’s win some ballgames, folks? We can take that other stuff. I’m not known as a guy who gets hand cramps when I’m writing checks. But I want to win some football games.”

Jones handed out a series of big-money contract extensions before the season to running back Ezekiel Elliott and others. There are potential mega-deals to come with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. And now Jones wants results. The Cowboys are ranked first in the NFL in total offense and lead the NFC East. But their record is only 6-5 following the loss to the Patriots, in which the Cowboys were held without a touchdown and Cooper didn’t have a catch.