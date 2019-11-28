Jason Garrett might want to get a win about now
The Dallas Cowboys’ traditional home game on Thanksgiving comes with the stakes raised considerably this year.
They face a very good Buffalo Bills team that enters the game with a record of 8-3. And the game comes only four days after owner Jerry Jones put his 10th-year head coach, Jason Garrett, on notice by criticizing the team’s coaching following a 13-9 defeat at New England.
Jones has not relented.
“Let me just say this: I think all of us, including the fans, want to win a damn football game, okay?” he told NFL Network on Wednesday. “Now, I know we’ve got a lot of other things to think about: Who’s coaching? Who’s playing? Who’s compared to another player someplace else? How about let’s win some ballgames, folks? We can take that other stuff. I’m not known as a guy who gets hand cramps when I’m writing checks. But I want to win some football games.”
Jones handed out a series of big-money contract extensions before the season to running back Ezekiel Elliott and others. There are potential mega-deals to come with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper. And now Jones wants results. The Cowboys are ranked first in the NFL in total offense and lead the NFC East. But their record is only 6-5 following the loss to the Patriots, in which the Cowboys were held without a touchdown and Cooper didn’t have a catch.
Things won’t be easy against the Bills, who trail the Patriots in the AFC East but are well positioned to secure a wild-card playoff spot in the AFC. They’re ranked third in the league in total defense, scoring defense and pass defense. They’re fifth in the NFL in rushing offense. The issue is whether second-year quarterback Josh Allen can produce if the Bills are forced to throw the ball to win a game. He’s yet to have a 300-yard passing game in the NFL.
How to watch Bills at Cowboys
When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.
TV: CBS
Streaming: Yahoo Sports