Sleepers

Russell Gage, WR, Falcons: Atlanta has gotten Gage a bit more involved over the past few weeks and he’s coming off a Week 12 outing that saw him receive 10 targets. Gage’s involvement probably has more to do with injuries that have nagged at Julio Jones and sidelined tight end Austin Hooper. The Saints have been strong defensively but still give up yardage. Gage can’t quite be recommended, with one exception: In the unlikely case Jones is ruled out Thursday night, Gage might be worth a flier. He’s owned in 4 percent of ESPN leagues.

Benny Snell, RB, Steelers: With teammate James Conner looking like he’ll be out for a longer period, Snell shined for Pittsburgh in his return. Even with an uptick in ownership this week, Snell is available in 83 percent of ESPN leagues and could be a factor in fantasy down the stretch. The Steelers face the Browns this week, so it’s a decent matchup for Snell.

Fringe starters

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks: In case you’ve been living under a rock, Carson has had trouble holding onto the football, with seven fumbles this season, four of which were lost. Last week’s fumble led to Rashaad Penny coming in and turning in a great day. Needless to say, Penny’s performance clouds Carson’s future and almost certainly means a timeshare in the weeks ahead. This is a big blow to Carson owners and he becomes a tougher recommendation in a Week 13 home matchup against the Vikings. Carson is not going to get shut out and will likely steal goal-line carries. At best, Carson is a flex play. Temper your expectations.

D.J. Chark Jr., WR, Jaguars: Chark, surprisingly, ranks fifth among all wideouts in points-per-reception leagues with 191.4 points. He’s also fourth in standard scoring leagues, though in recent weeks has posted four games with single-digit production. Those recent standard scoring results are what initially served as a potential concern; throw in the added limitations of the Jacksonville offense and, for a brief moment, perhaps Chark owners might have given pause. Any worries, though, should be discarded. Chark is getting the most looks in the passing game among Jacksonville receivers and, critically, he’s a key red-zone target with eight touchdowns this season. Despite a poor showing in Week 12, Chark’s matchup this weekend — a home game vs. Tampa Bay — is a tasty one. The Buccaneers have been very generous to opposing wideouts. Not only should Chark thrive in Week 13, but the remaining schedule also looks promising with games against the Chargers, Raiders and Falcons.

Ronald Jones II, RB, Buccaneers: It’s been a slow process, but Jones seems to have become the primary ball carrier for Tampa Bay. If you toss out the dud Jones offered in Week 11, he’s put together three nice games over the past month, reaching the end zone in each of those contests. The Bucs visit Jacksonville this weekend; the Jaguars were just torched by Derrick Henry, so Jones owners should be optimistic. Few pundits are weighing in on Jones, but he’s high enough on flex lists to be a lineup consideration.

Injury decisions

Eagles wide receivers: Both Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor were full participants in practice Wednesday and both figure to be available when Philadelphia faces the Dolphins in Week 13. Jeffery is usually a solid contributor when healthy; owners in a pinch could take a chance on him in an appealing matchup.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs: Things are looking good for Hill, whose hamstring injury forced him to leave early in Week 11 before the team’s bye week. There were fears Hill could miss more time, and Hill owners should monitor his practice week, but barring any setbacks, he’s ready to take the field.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: A calf injury has kept Hilton out of some games, and kept him from being 100 percent when he has played. He’s practicing in a limited fashion this week. He’s coming off a quiet outing, and while he’s likely going to give it a go, it’s a tough recommendation until we see more. Consider Hilton a flex play at best if you’re going to roll the dice.

Jordan Howard, RB, Eagles: Philadelphia’s running back is dealing with a shoulder injury and has not been cleared for contact. Howard owners would love to see him return for a Week 13 matchup against Miami, but if he is out, Miles Sanders figures to see a lot of work.

Julio Jones, WR, Falcons: Jones sat out Tuesday’s practice as the team prepared for its game on Thanksgiving night against the rival Saints. Jones typically plays through injuries even when he misses practice time. Jones owners will want to check in for any potential game-time decision, but if history is an indicator, Jones will be on the field Thursday night.

Golden Tate, WR, Giants: Tate is going through concussion protocol so his owners will need to monitor his status all week to see if he gets cleared to return. Tate didn’t practice Wednesday. Start considering alternatives.

