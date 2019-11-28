Missing were defensive starters Patrick Chung, Stephon Gilmore, Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins Sr., and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn. Also out were cornerback Joejuan Williams, running back Damien Harris and tight end Ryan Izzo. Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon was limited after being sick last week.

“This is probably, for me, in my 10 years here, the most guys I’ve seen just be gone from being sick,” safety Devin McCourty said (via the Boston Herald). “No injuries or anything, we just had guys come in and you look in their eyes and you could just tell they were just out of it. Hopefully a day at home and meds and rest can help guys out.”

It’s impossible to know for sure whether to blame the Cowboys, of course, and Cannon was ailing for 48 hours before that game. “We’re all working together on this — the player, the medical staff and the coaching staff. Unless the player is cleared medically, there’s no conversation to be had,” Coach Bill Belichick said. “If the player is cleared medically, then it enters into some element of a coaching, player conversation. As I said, each one is different, and we just try to do the best we can.”

The Patriots planned to practice Thursday and again Friday before flying to Houston on Saturday.

“It’s going around, but we’ve just got to live a healthy lifestyle,” wide receiver Phillip Dorsett said. “Got to wash your hands, got to drink Emergen-C, take vitamins and hope that you don’t catch it.”

