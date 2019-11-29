“The risk in free soloing is always to fall off and fall to your death,” renowned climber Alex Honnold, whose story was depicted in the Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo, told the New York Times in 2018. “I mean, that’s pretty straightforward.”

Gobright and climbing partner Aidan Jacobson had just scaled the El Sendero Luminoso route, a sheer, 2,500-foot limestone wall, and began descending the cliff using a method called “simul-rappelling,” according to multiple media reports. The method involves two climbers descending on either side of the same rope, tied in the middle to a rappel anchor.

But somewhere along the descent, the anchor became dislodged, Jacobson told Outside magazine.

“We started [rappelling],” he said. “I was a bit above him. I was on the left. He was on the right. Then all of a sudden, I felt a pop, and we started dropping.”

Jacobson fell about 30 feet onto a ledge, according to climbing magazine Rock and Ice. He did not sustain any major injuries.

“It was basically a blur,” Jacobson told Outside. “He screamed. I screamed. I went through some vegetation, and then all I remember is seeing his blue Gramicci shirt bounce over the edge.”

“My first thought was that some anchor bolts had blown,” he added. “I was worried I was going to get pulled off the edge by Brad, so I grabbed onto a rock and held on tight for 30 seconds.”

Neither Jacobson nor Gobright tied stopper knots to the ends of their sides of rope, a safety measure to prevent falls, according to reports.

Authorities from the Mexican state Nuevo Leon said in a statement that Gobright’s fall was measured at 300 meters, or close to 1,000 feet.

Gobright’s passion for climbing so consumed him that he dropped out of college to pursue the sport full time. Growing up in Southern California, his parents tried to introduce him to traditional team sports, but Gobright was uninterested.

“I enrolled Brad in soccer when he was 5, but he just climbed the goal posts instead of following the ball,” his mother, Pamela Gobright, told Rock and Ice in a 2017 profile of her son.

“We raised our kids to be fearless,” she added.

His first climb was on a small wall at a sporting goods store at age 6. His parents signed him up for a climbing gym membership soon after and they learned to belay. By high school, he was free soloing at Joshua Tree and Yosemite national parks.

He told Rock and Ice he did not often consider mortality during his climbs.

“Maybe I’ll be resurrected as an ant,” he said. “I don’t think about dying much. If I dozed off on the highway at 90 miles per hour I’d probably die, too. Climbing without a rope sounds extreme, and it is, but there’s a lot of stuff people do that’s dangerous.”

Mexican officials were unable to recover his body on Wednesday and recruited some of Gobright’s colleagues the next day for a recovery ascent. The climbing world, meantime, mourned Gobright.

Honnold in an Instagram post called him “a gem of a man,” and “one of a handful of partners that I always loved spending a day with.” The two scaled the El Niño route of the El Capitan cliff in Yosemite National Park in June in 14 hours and 30 minutes.

“I suppose there’s something to be said about being safe out there and the inherent risks in climbing but I don’t really care about that right now,” Honnold wrote in his post. “I’m just sad for Brad and his family. And for all of us who were so positively affected by his life. So crushing.”

