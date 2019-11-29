TSN’s Frank Seravalli and SportsNet both reported the news. Flames General Manager Brad Treliving will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, according to Seravalli.

Peters has not run a practice since Aliu lodged the allegation on Twitter on Monday and did not coach the Flames in Buffalo on Wednesday night. During the game, Peters issued an apology “for offensive language I used in a professional setting a decade ago.”

“I know that my comments have been the source of both anger and disappointment, and I understand why,” Peters wrote to Treliving in a letter that did not mention Aliu’s name. “Although it was an isolated and immediately regrettable incident, I take responsibility for what I said. The statement was made in a moment of frustration and does not reflect my personal values. After the incident, I was rightfully challenged about my use of language, and I immediately returned to the dressing room to apologize to the team. I have regretted the incident since it happened, and I now also apologize to anyone negatively affected by my words.”

The Nigerian-born Aliu, who last played in the NHL in 2013, called Peters’s apology “misleading, insincere and concerning” and said he would meet with NHL officials to discuss the situation.

The day after Aliu raised his allegations, Jordan tweeted that Peters had kicked and punched him and a teammate during a game. He told Seravalli there were “multiple” physical altercations between Peters and Carolina players.

“He kicked me pretty hard in the back during a game,” Jordan said. “Even the trainers and the other guys saw it.”

On Wednesday, Carolina Hurricanes Coach Rod Brind’Amour — an assistant on Peters’s staff during the time in question — confirmed that the two incidents “for sure happened” and that the players were afraid to speak up “because there’s a big gap in the power structure” between coaches and players.

Last season, his first year in Calgary, Peters led the Flames to a first-place finish in the Pacific Division but a first-round playoff loss.

Geoff Ward coached the Flames in Peters’s absence on Wednesday, with assistant GM Craig Conroy making his assistant coaching debut. Whoever replaces Peters will be Calgary’s third coach in the last 3½ seasons. Ward has never been a full-time NHL head coach, though has been a head coach at the minor league and junior levels.

