

Rodrigues Clark and Memphis will face Cincinnati on Saturday for the right to play the Bearcats again the following week in the AAC title game. (Chris O'meara/AP)

The last full weekend of college football’s regular season is a post-Thanksgiving feast of playoff jockeying, what with Ohio State-Michigan, Alabama-Auburn, Wisconsin-Minnesota and Oklahoma-Oklahoma State all having some sort of bearing on the postseason chase (and that’s leaving out rivalry games such as Georgia-Georgia Tech and Clemson-South Carolina, which likely won’t be all that competitive but still are pretty important). Savor it, because after this weekend things slow down considerably.

[College Football Playoff rankings: Chaos scenarios still abound]

Friday schedule

Time Game TV Noon Texas Tech at Texas Fox Noon No. 24 Virginia Tech at Virginia ABC Noon Toledo at Central Michigan ESPNU Noon Miami (Ohio) at Ball State CBS Sports Network 2:30 Missouri at Arkansas CBS 2:30 No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska Big Ten Network 3:30 No. 19 Cincinnati at No. 18 Memphis ABC 3:30 No. 20 Boise State at Colorado State CBS Sports Network 4 Washington State at Washington Fox 4:15 West Virginia at TCU ESPN 8 South Florida at Central Florida ESPN

If Virginia is ever going to beat Virginia Tech — the Hokies have won 15 straight and 19 of 20 in the series — Friday would be a good time to do it. The winner clinches the ACC Coastal Division crown and a berth in the conference championship game against Clemson. Of course, the Tigers have won their last two games by a combined 107-17 and last lost to either the Cavs or Hokies in 2007, so be careful what you wish for. …

[When Virginia meets Virginia Tech, there's little difference but for one massive streak]

Black Friday’s best game, at least on paper, is a Cincinnati-Memphis showdown that could get replayed eight days later in the AAC championship game: The Bearcats already have clinched a spot and the Tigers will join them with either a win Friday or a loss combined with a Navy loss to Houston. The winner also will have at least an initial edge in securing the Group of Five′s spot in the New Year’s Six bowl games, a race that seems likely to come down to Cincinnati, Memphis and Boise State.

Saturday schedule

Time Game TV Noon No. 1 Ohio State at No. 13 Michigan Fox Noon No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech ABC Noon No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina ESPN Noon Indiana at Purdue ESPN2 Noon Tulsa at East Carolina ESPNU Noon Louisville at Kentucky SEC Network Noon Northwestern at Illinois Fox Sports 1 Noon Florida International at Marshall CBS Sports Network 12:30 Wake Forest at Syracuse NBC Sports Washington (in D.C. area) 3:30 No. 5 Alabama at No. 15 Auburn CBS 3:30 No. 12 Wisconsin at No. 8 Minnesota ABC 3:30 No. 9 Baylor at Kansas ESPN 3:30 Miami at Duke ESPN2 3:30 Boston College at Pittsburgh ACC Network 3:30 Rutgers at No. 10 Penn State Big Ten Network 3:30 Connecticut at Temple CBS Sports Network 3:30 Southern Miss at Florida Atlantic NFL Network 3:30 Maryland at Michigan State Fox Sports 1 4 Oregon State at No. 14 Oregon Pac-12 Network 4 No. 16 Notre Dame at Stanford Fox 4 Tulane at SMU ESPNU 4 Vanderbilt at Tennessee SEC Network 7 Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU ESPN 7 Navy at Houston ESPN2 7 No. 23 Iowa State at Kansas State Fox Sports 1 7 North Carolina at North Carolina State ACC Network 7:30 Colorado at No. 6 Utah ABC 7:30 Florida State at No. 11 Florida SEC Network 7:30 Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana ESPNU 8 No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State Fox 9 BYU at San Diego State CBS Sports Network 10 Arizona at Arizona State ESPN 10:30 California at UCLA Fox Sports 1 10:30 Fresno State at San Jose State ESPN2 Midnight Army at Hawaii CBS Sports Network

Yes, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh never has beaten Ohio State as the Wolverines’ coach; and yes, the Buckeyes have won 16 of the past 18 meetings; and yes, last year Ohio State dropped 62 points on Michigan as a 3.5-point underdog. But there’s also this: Take away Rich Rodriguez’s three-year Wolverines tenure earlier this century, and nine of the last 10 teams getting at least a touchdown in the Ohio State-Michigan series have covered the spread. This year’s Wolverines were around 9.5-point underdogs at the time this was written and they’ve shown steady improvement over the second half of the season, holding each of their past four opponents to 14 points or less. They’ve also recovered 10 fumbles this season (tied for 14th nationally), while the Buckeyes have fumbled away the ball 11 times this season, which ranks 115th in the nation. They lost three of them in last weekend’s win over Penn State alone. …

It sure seems as if the College Football Playoff committee is setting up Alabama to slide into the No. 4 spot when all is said and done, keeping the Crimson Tide at No. 5 for a third straight week even though quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the season. All Alabama has to do is beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl with backup quarterback Mac Jones running the offense. Jones has seen extensive action in only two games this season, but they were against a 3-9 FCS team (Western Carolina) and a 2-9 FBS team (Arkansas) that might be the worst SEC team in recent memory (and that includes a whole lot of bad Vanderbilt). So the Tigers — with dominant defensive lineman Derrick Brown leading the charge — present a step up in competition, offering up the nation’s fourth-best defense in terms of Bill Connelly’s SP+ efficiency metric. The Crimson Tide has played no one ranking higher than 18th in that metric (a 19-point win, with Tagovailoa, over Texas A&M on Oct. 12). …

Paul Bunyan’s Axe, given to the winner of the annual Wisconsin-Minnesota game, stands 6 feet tall, but its literal and figurative heft is dwarfed by the stakes of this year’s game. The winner will take on Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game and maintain at least faint hopes of cracking the playoff top four. …

Considering the playoff selection committee’s aforementioned insistence on Alabama as the nation’s fifth-best team, Utah will have to put on quite a show against Colorado (a loss to the 5-6 Buffaloes would mean the Utes won’t even win their division in the Pac-12). The prime-time ABC slot will help, and it’s just the second time this season that a truly national TV audience will get to see Utah’s defense in action. Take away a 33-28 shootout win over Washington on Nov. 2, and Utah has held its last five opponents to seven points or fewer and its last six to 13 points or fewer. The Utes’ offense, meanwhile, has put up at least 33 points in each of their last four. …

Oklahoma keeps inching up the rankings despite a growing number of close shaves, mostly thanks to a defense that’s middling at best. Now the Sooners will have to corral Oklahoma State and running back Chuba Hubbard, the nation’s leading rusher who’s done it all for the Cowboys after wide receiver Tylan Wallace and quarterback Spencer Sanders went down with season-ending injuries. The issue for Oklahoma State is its defense: Oklahoma has had 58 passing plays gain at least 20 yards this season (fourth nationally) and the Cowboys have allowed 44 such plays (tied for 113th in the nation).

Read more:

Ohio State or LSU? Let the premature argument begin.

John Feinstein: To turn around Navy, Ken Niumatalolo made the toughest call: He let go assistants

‘We’re the true Miami school’: FIU toppled ‘The U’ and upturned college football history

After four states and two junior colleges, a Liberian soccer fanatic landed with Maryland football