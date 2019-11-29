2. QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (3,184 yards, 30 TDs, 6 INTs passing; 1,156 yards, 17 TDs rushing). Hurts had his worst passing day of the season in the Sooners’ final home game, but piled up his most rushing yards since the season opener. (LW: 2)

3. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State (2,352 yards, 33 TDs, 1 INT passing; 445 yards, 10 TDs rushing). Not as prolific as Burrow or Hurts, but he’s done everything the Buckeyes have needed to stay on track for a Big Ten title and a playoff berth. (LW: 3)

4. DE Chase Young, Ohio State (38 tackles, 19.5 tackles for losses, 16.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles): The odds-on favorite to land defensive player of the year honors made up for lost time after sitting out the Buckeyes’ blowout victories over Maryland and Rutgers. Young had nine tackles (four for losses), three sacks and two forced fumbles as Ohio State stopped Penn State and clinched the Big Ten East. (Last week: Not ranked)

5. RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (1,685 yards, 18 TDs rushing; 20 receptions for 162 yards and 4 TDs). The Badger bruiser is having a November to remember, collecting his third consecutive 200-yard day last week against Purdue. Over his last three games, Taylor has 84 carries for 676 yards and three touchdowns. He’ll get another chance to make an impression Saturday at Minnesota. (LW: 6)

6. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (1,832 yards, 20 TDs rushing; 18 receptions for 170 yards). Had his best day as a receiver (seven catches for 88 yards) last week against West Virginia while posting his 10th 100-yard day of the season. He’ll have his biggest spotlight of the year Saturday when the Cowboys play host to Oklahoma. (LW: 5)

7. QB Justin Herbert, Oregon (2,966 yards, 30 TDs, 5 INTs passing). The Ducks’ senior signal caller had 304 yards and two touchdowns passing in a crushing loss at Arizona State, but also had season highs in interceptions (two) and incompletions (16). (LW: 4)

Five with the most at stake in Week 14

1. Alabama. Unlike every other remaining playoff contender, this is the Crimson Tide’s last chance to make an impression on the selection committee. Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC) had no trouble with Western Carolina in its first game after Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending hip surgery, and a Saturday visit to the Plains to face Auburn (8-3, 4-3) closes out the regular season.

2. Oklahoma. The Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) must survive Bedlam under the lights in Stillwater to maintain their playoff hopes. In what could have been a rebuilding year, Oklahoma State (8-3, 5-3) has been the best of the rest in the Big 12 and is plenty dangerous.

3. Utah. The last credible Pac-12 playoff contender, the Utes (10-1, 7-1) welcome to Salt Lake City a 5-6 Colorado team with tight victories over Stanford and Washington the last two weeks.

4. Georgia. The Bulldogs (10-1) head to Georgia Tech, which is in a clear rebuild but has remained largely spunky despite being overmatched. Do the Yellow Jackets (3-8) who toppled Miami and outplayed N.C. State show up, or the version of the team that was shut out by Virginia Tech?

5a. Ohio State and 5b. Clemson. Just trying to stay undefeated while playing rivalry games on the road. Ohio State will visit Michigan, while Clemson makes the trip to South Carolina. Of the two, Ohio State could probably withstand a loss and still make the playoff — but neither should want to take any chances or lose bragging rights after recent domination of their rivals.

Title races

Breaking down the chase for spots in next week’s conference title games

American: Cincinnati (10-1, 7-0) has clinched the East Division and will lock up home field in the league title game if it beats Memphis (10-1, 6-1) on Friday. Memphis would clinch the West and earn home field with a victory over the Bearcats. Memphis would also get into the AAC title game with a Navy loss at Houston on Saturday. The Midshipmen (8-2, 6-1) need a win coupled with a Memphis loss to play next week.

ACC: Clemson (11-0, 8-0) clinched the Atlantic Division weeks ago. The Tigers will face the winner of Friday’s Virginia Tech-Virginia game next weekend in Charlotte.

Big Ten: Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) has sealed the East regardless of what it does against Michigan. The Buckeyes will meet either Minnesota (10-1, 7-1) or Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2), who play Saturday for both Paul Bunyan’s Axe and the West Division’s place in Indianapolis.

Big 12: The pairing in Dallas is already set, with Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1) and Baylor (10-1, 7-1) having locked up the top two spots in the league last week.

Conference USA: Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic (8-3, 6-1) will win the East with a victory over Southern Mississippi or a Marshall loss to Florida International. Marshall (7-4, 5-2) gets a place in the title game with a win and an FAU loss.

The West Division is a mess, with Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and UAB all 5-2 in the league and 1-1 against each other (UAB beat Louisiana Tech, which beat Southern Miss, which beat UAB). In case of a three-way tie, the division winner would be decided by the highest average ranking in six computer metrics.

Mid-American: Miami (Ohio) has clinched the East Division. The RedHawks (7-4, 6-1) will face Central Michigan (7-4, 5-2) if it beats Toledo or Western Michigan (7-5, 5-3) if the Chippewas stumble.

Mountain West: The matchup is already set, as West Division winner Hawaii (8-4, 5-3) will travel to Mountain Division champ Boise State (10-1, 7-0).

Pac-12: Oregon (9-2, 7-1) could win the North Division by four games if it takes down Oregon State in the Civil War. The Ducks will face Utah (10-1, 7-1) for the Pac-12 title if the Utes beat Colorado and Southern Cal (8-4, 7-2) if Utah trips up.

SEC: A game with deep playoff implications is already set. LSU (11-0, 7-0) won the West, while Georgia (10-1, 7-1) has claimed the East.

Sun Belt: Another already finalized pairing: Appalachian State (10-1, 6-1) and UL Lafayette (9-2, 6-1) have clinched their respective divisions.

This week in NCAA missteps

The week’s biggest off-the-field news came when the NCAA upheld penalties levied against Missouri, including a one-year bowl ban, connected to rules broken by a former tutor.

Missouri was upset the harshness of the penalties were sustained — SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the sanctions were “unusually severe when fully considered” — and there is a significant financial component, since SEC rules prevent teams banned from bowl games to collect any of the league’s bowl revenue. For Missouri, that’s a loss of $8 million-$9 million.

But whether you have any interest in the Tigers (who are 5-6 entering Friday’s finale against Arkansas) or not, it’s bewildering to think the NCAA needed more than four months to respond to Missouri’s appeal. Missouri went before the infractions appeals committee on July 18; it didn’t learn its fate from the NCAA until Monday night.

It simply isn’t right for a team to have to navigate almost its entire season without knowing for certain its postseason eligibility, and it’s something no other program should have to face in the future.

