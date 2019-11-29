The bout will take place at 170 pounds, a weight at which McGregor has fought twice before, both against Nate Diaz in 2016. He lost the first by submission but won by majority decision in the rematch. Last week, McGregor seemed to allude to an upcoming bout with a tweet mentioning the three weight classes at which he has fought (he won titles at both 145 pounds and 155 pounds).

McGregor, 31, has faced a number of legal issues during his time away from the octagon. In July 2018, he pleaded guilty to a single count of disorderly conduct stemming from an April rampage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. In March, he was captured on video stomping on a man’s cellphone in Miami, drawing charges of felony strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief (prosecutors dropped the charges after the victim stopped cooperating). And in August, TMZ published a video that showed McGregor punching a man in the face at a Dublin bar (he was fined $1,120).

McGregor also is being investigated for two separate sexual assaults in Ireland, though he has yet to be charged.

The McGregor-Nurmagomedov bout at UFC 229 drew 2.4 million pay-per-view buys, the most ever for an MMA event. In August 2017, McGregor fought in a heavily hyped boxing match against undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., which drew 4.3 million pay-per-view buys in North America alone and earned McGregor a reported payday of more than $100 million. The McGregor-Cerrone bout reportedly has been in the works for months now, even after the Irishman announced his retirement from the octagon in March.

Cerrone, 36, holds the UFC records for career wins (23) and finishes (16). He is 6-4 as a welterweight in his career, last fighting at 170 pounds in November 2018 (a first-round submission of Mike Perry). Cerrone has dropped his two most recent matches, however, losing by TKO to both Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

On Thanksgiving, Cerrone tweeted out a photo that showed a bottle of McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whisky and a bottle of Budweiser, which perhaps is Cowboy’s drink of choice.

