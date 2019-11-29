This Egg Bowl ending was INSANE 🤯



Ole Miss scored with 4 seconds left and had a chance to tie the game with the PAT.



After a flag for the excessive celebration moved the PAT back, the kicker missed wide right and Mississippi State held on to win the Egg Bowl 21-20. pic.twitter.com/z4U7c8JukQ — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2019

The display was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the extra point attempt 15 yards. And of course, Luke Logan missed the 35-yard try, giving the Bulldogs a 21-20 victory and bowl eligibility at 6-6.

“That’s not who we are. We’ve been a disciplined team all year, and so just disappointed that happened,” Rebels Coach Matt Luke said, per the Associated Press. “That’s not who he is. Elijah is a good kid, and he just got caught up in the moment.”

Moore was not made available to reporters after the game.

“I didn’t really have a good look at it. Everyone was more excited that we scored a touchdown,” quarterback John Rhys Plumlee told the Oxford Eagle. “When you’re excited and you make a big play, you celebrate a little bit. That call just didn’t go our way. … It’s an emotional game and that’s part of it sometimes.”

Said Rebels offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez: “Any defeat you can’t pinpoint to one play. This will hurt for a while, for a long while. But we just have to learn for it.”

Moore actually was continuing a long, hallowed tradition of Ole Miss wide receivers pretending to pee in the end zone after scoring. In 2017, DK Metcalf did the same thing, also drawing a 15-yard penalty.

Ole Miss already had seven losses on the season entering Thursday’s game and thus had no chance of playing in a bowl game, so it was more about beating a hated rival than anything else.

“We were a little down. The whole team, we’re still down,” linebacker Lakia Henry said of the team’s postgame locker room mood. “We had this one.”

