Last year’s Egg Bowl between Mississippi and Mississippi State featured a brawl that ended with every single player receiving an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty.

This year’s Egg Bowl put the “p” in “penalty.”

With four seconds remaining, Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore took a pass from quarterback Matt Corral and bumped his way into the end zone, putting his team an extra point away from overtime. To celebrate, Moore pretended he was a dog urinating in Mississippi State’s end zone.

The display was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the extra point attempt 15 yards. And of course, Luke Logan missed the 35-yard try, giving the Bulldogs a 21-20 victory and bowl eligibility at 6-6.

“That’s not who we are. We’ve been a disciplined team all year, and so just disappointed that happened,” Rebels Coach Matt Luke said, per the Associated Press. “That’s not who he is. Elijah is a good kid, and he just got caught up in the moment.”

Moore was not made available to reporters after the game.

“I didn’t really have a good look at it. Everyone was more excited that we scored a touchdown,” quarterback John Rhys Plumlee told the Oxford Eagle. “When you’re excited and you make a big play, you celebrate a little bit. That call just didn’t go our way. … It’s an emotional game and that’s part of it sometimes.”

Said Rebels offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez: “Any defeat you can’t pinpoint to one play. This will hurt for a while, for a long while. But we just have to learn for it.”

Moore actually was continuing a long, hallowed tradition of Ole Miss wide receivers pretending to pee in the end zone after scoring. In 2017, DK Metcalf did the same thing, also drawing a 15-yard penalty.

Ole Miss already had seven losses on the season entering Thursday’s game and thus had no chance of playing in a bowl game, so it was more about beating a hated rival than anything else.

“We were a little down. The whole team, we’re still down,” linebacker Lakia Henry said of the team’s postgame locker room mood. “We had this one.”

