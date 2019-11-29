But against Harvard in the Orlando Invitational semifinals, the Terps repeated another act from Thursday: Their senior point guard, Anthony Cowan Jr., powered the team and ignited a second-half run that pushed Maryland ahead with about 10 minutes to play. The Terps (7-0) never allowed the Crimson to retake the lead in an 80-73 win to advance to Sunday’s final against the winner of Saturday’s late semifinal against Marquette and Southern Cal.

Maryland avoided an upset Thursday against Temple behind Cowan’s career-high 30 points, and he repeated the solid performance Friday. He finished with 20 points and five assists against Harvard (5-3). Ten of those points and one assist came during a 12-2 run midway through the second half when he helped Maryland kick itself into gear.

AD

AD

Cowan could also share the load Friday. In a balanced attack that resembled a handful of other outings this season, the Terps finished with five players in double figures.

Darryl Morsell, a junior from Baltimore, notched his first career double-double (13 points and 12 rebounds). Morsell’s former high school teammate, Jalen Smith, added 15 points and 10 rebounds, most of which came in the second half. In the opening game of the tournament, Smith also responded with poise to a subpar first half.

Sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins rediscovered his groove after an uncharacteristic five-point performance Thursday. He only shot 1 for 7 in the first half, but to close the game, Wiggins hit a pair of three-pointers and finished with 13 points. Fellow sophomore Eric Ayala also recorded 13 points.

AD

It took Maryland far too long to take control. In a stretch of nearly 4½ minutes to open the game before Wiggins hit Maryland’s first shot, the Terps allowed two three-pointers, committed five turnovers and sank into a 9-0 hole.

AD

Slow starts have been a recurring issue with this and previous Maryland teams, but the opening minutes against Harvard showed a worrisome level of sloppiness. The Terps finished the half with 11 turnovers and added another five in the second half.

Early in the game offensively, the Terps couldn’t find their rhythm and even their best players struggled to score. Cowan had only three points in the first 20 minutes. Maryland missed its first six attempts from beyond the three-point arc before Donta Scott finally hit one with about six minutes to go in the first half.

AD

Maryland had the chance to head to halftime with the score tied, but in final four seconds of the half, Ayala missed two free throws, Serrel Smith Jr. was called for a foul on the rebound and Harvard’s Justin Bassey made both his attempts from the foul line. The Crimson had a 35-31 lead at the break.

AD

Smith didn’t score his first points until he made a layup late in the first half. Less than a minute later, Harvard’s Chris Lewis hooked his arm around Smith’s neck, eventually ruled a flagrant-1 foul, and Smith fell to the court in pain. Smith returned in the second half and delivered, showing little sign of lingering trouble.

Maryland didn’t take its first lead until the 17:34 remained when Aaron Wiggins hit a three-pointer, but Harvard responded and forced Maryland to wait more than 10 minutes to secure the advantage for good.

AD

Even though Maryland continues to struggle early, the team has also shown that it has the right pieces to respond from behind. So even with the discouraging start, Maryland has still avoided falling victim to an upset.

Read more:

AD