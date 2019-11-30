“We just knew if we had the chance for him to go to a high school where he would be on a high-caliber team, we would take that opportunity,” Kathy Ney, Taylor’s mother, said.

A senior receiving interest from Virginia and Virginia Tech, Ney is one of the latest standout runners to transfer to Loudoun Valley, home of the back-to-back national champions in boys’ cross-country.

“This is something we never dreamed would happen.” said Marc Hunter, who coaches the team with his wife, Joan. “We were like: ‘Oh my gosh, they want to come run [for] us. That’s pretty cool.’ I was totally blown away by it and felt privilege because they wanted to come run with us.”

At Saturday’s Southeast Region meet in Cary, N.C., Ney fought a bloody nose and finished 84th out of 297 runners, and the Vikings boys were boosted by five runners in the top 44 to win the meet and ensure a chance to three-peat at the Nike Nationals on Dec. 7 in Portland, Ore. The girls also won the region and will join the boys in Oregon.

The fastest Viking runner on both sides was a transfer — Carlos Shultz (15:08.0, fifth place) joined the team last year from Phoenixville, Penn., and Ava Gordon (17:34.3, fourth) joined this season after spending her freshman year at Rock Ridge.

Gordon moved for her sophomore year for family reasons and was put to the test immediately when she joined Loudoun Valley.

“We knew they had a good program, but it was way better than we thought it would be,” her father, Daniel, said. “They have a lot of talented runners, so my kid was instantly challenged.”

Hunter said he saw a rise in runners interested in his program after his son, Drew Hunter, broke numerous high school records and became a professional after graduating in 2016.

At a school with an enrollment of roughly 1,400, the Vikings have 204 runners (120 on the boys’ team), meaning anybody who represents them in big meets has truly earned it.

While the influx of talent has certainly helped his program remain elite, Hunter is hesitant to discuss his team with out-of-town parents who want their kids to join. Loudoun Valley is a public school, and the coach doesn’t want to be labeled as a recruiter, so he forwards phone calls to his athletic director.

The Virginia High School League prohibits recruiting but encourages parents to speak with athletic directors and coaches if they are seriously considering making a permanent move.

“The fact that you’re moving your family because the program is good, I’m not sure if I would do that as a parent, but every kid has been successful,” he said.

Parents from as far as Brazil have considered moving to the area with Loudoun Valley’s cross-country program in mind. Typically, families are looking to move to the general area, and the cross-country program is what puts Purcellville over the top.

“I’m a military kid, and my dad’s transfer in California was up, and this was one of the areas they were going to send us,” said Ally Talley, who moved after her freshman year and placed 47th at Saturday’s region meet as a junior. “Loudoun County had a bunch of really good schools, and Loudoun Valley had a really good cross-country team in particular, so we decided if we had to move, this was going to be the place.”

Senior Mateo Barreto’s transition to Loudoun Valley happened last year when his mother got remarried and his step siblings were moving in, which meant they need a bigger house than the one they owned in Warrenton, Va. They knew Purcellville was the right place to satisfy their housing needs — and to give Barreto the chance to run on a nationally recognized team. He finished 44th at the regional meet.

“We thought, if we were moving into the area, why not move into an area that has national champions and such a great program,” his mother, Megan Alfaro, said.

“Marc and Joan talked about how important it is to make sure the move is a good move for the entire family outside of running,” she said. “They walked through scenarios like: ‘What if he gets injured? What if he doesn’t do as well as he should or loses interest in running?’ They were really up front about things.”

Many are willing to take the chance, because the upside can be so high, with Loudoun Valley consistently making a trip to Oregon to compete for a national championship. After Saturday’s performance, the Vikings are headed West again.

