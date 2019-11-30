Snyder almost always holds year-end evaluations of his franchise, often away from the team’s Ashburn facility and usually with a small group of advisers, including Allen. It was at a similar session in January that Allen regained complete control of the franchise just weeks after the late-December firing of Brian LaFemina, who had been the team’s president of business operations and chief operating officer.

One person familiar with Snyder’s postseason plans cautioned against reading too much into this year’s evaluation. Still, NFL Network reported Saturday that the evaluation could be the most serious threat to Allen’s job during his time in Washington.

Allen has been an unpopular figure both inside team headquarters and for many Redskins fans who blame him for a particularly bad stretch in franchise history: Since 2010, the team is 61-93-1 under Mike Shanahan, Jay Gruden and now interim coach Bill Callahan. Among fans, Allen is given the blame for several unpopular moves, including refusing to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins to a long-term contract and continuing a standoff with offensive tackle Trent Williams, who held out for five months this season because of frustration about the way team doctors handled a growth on his head that turned out to be a rare form of cancer. Allen placed Williams on the non-football injury list, and the team is refusing to pay the rest of his 2019 salary.

Washington is 3-15 since quarterback Alex Smith suffered a potentially career-ending broken leg in November 2018. Fan interest is at one of the lowest points in team history, and the Redskins have been playing home games in front of large swaths of empty seats at FedEx Field.

Still, Allen has been Snyder’s point man on negotiations for a new stadium, and he is supposed to oversee the search for Gruden’s replacement. He has been planning to begin the coaching search in December.

