Miles, a left-handed shooter who has averaged 6.4 points on 32 percent shooting and 16.1 minutes per game, will not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. He has been spotted wearing a black brace as protection for his left hand.

Following the Wizards’ 140-132 win in Phoenix the day before Thanksgiving, teammate Ish Smith shared his thoughts about Miles’ absence from the rotation. In his comments, Smith alluded to a far more serious injury than outsiders had realized.

“Prayers to him, first and foremost,” Smith said. “That’s my friend. That’s my brother. We want a speedy recovery. Whatever the case is, we’re praying for him.”

If the Wizards’ worst fears are realized and Miles must have surgery, he could miss at least four months, bringing an end to a stunted season.

On July 6, the team traded Dwight Howard to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Miles. Two months later, Miles underwent percutaneous surgery in New York to repair a stress fracture in his left foot. The procedure held him out of training camp and all of preseason. Miles made his season debut on Nov. 4 and appeared in 10 games as a reserve forward.

On Nov. 17, Miles enjoyed a breakout performance against the Orlando Magic in which he made 6 of 7 three-point shots; he hasn’t made a shot from beyond the arc since.

The other side of that trade: Howard was eventually waived by the Grizziles and landed with the Los Angeles Lakers. On Friday night, the Lakers throttled Washington, 125-103, with Howard playing backup center minutes. Howard finished with eight points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Before the Lakers’ matchup, Coach Scott Brooks shared an update about Miles.

“Don’t know exactly to what extent,” Brooks said about the damage to Miles’s wrist ligaments. “Right now, they’re talking to the doctors, talking to CJ as well and our staff and have a game plan, I’m sure, the next couple of days.”

