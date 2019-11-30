Who is Jones? He’s a 6-foot-2, 205-pound pocket passer from Jacksonville who committed to Kentucky in 2015, increased his recruiting stock while at the Bolles School in Florida and eventually flipped to Alabama as a member of the 2017 recruiting class that featured the five-star Tagovailoa. Jones’s current backup is Tagovailoa’s brother, true freshman Taulia Tagovailoa.

AD

AD

The Iron Bowl could be the key to unlocking Jones’s future at Tuscaloosa. With Tua destined for the NFL in the spring, the Crimson Tide will likely have a QB competition next year between Jones, the younger Tagovailoa and Bryce Young, a five-star prospect from Mater Dei in California.

Jones will face a Tigers team foaming at the mouth at the prospect of disrupting Alabama’s chances for its sixth straight College Football Playoff appearance. Auburn’s defense is ranked fourth in the nation in Bill Connelly’s SP+ efficiency metric, 10th in the country in points allowed per game and 14th in average yards allowed. Jones could perhaps find vulnerability in the Tigers’ pass defense, which ranks 27th in the country.

“You always want to play against the best,” Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson said. “Tua’s the best. Tua is one of the best in the league. Getting a win over Tua at Alabama is a lot more than with Mac at Alabama.

AD

AD

"It changes things, but Mac Jones is a pretty good quarterback,” Davidson added. “I mean, he spins the ball just like Tua — maybe not as fast on the deliveries, but he can spin the ball as well. I’m pretty sure [Alabama Coach] Nick Saban trusts him, because if not he wouldn’t be playing. I mean, he’s a pretty good quarterback on film to me. They throw a lot more stop routes, short and intermediate stuff, but that guy there is pretty good.”

Tigers defensive tackle Derrick Brown, a projected first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, says his defense will have to account for the weapons surrounding Jones.

“You know, they definitely take a loss with him being back there,” Brown said. "But at the same time, I’m not going to lie to you, the offensive line is very stout. If they’re going be able to hold up and protect and be able to get the ball out to [Jerry] Jeudy and the rest of those receivers — I mean, they’ve still got a high-powered offense.

AD

AD

“This isn’t slowing down by any means," Brown said. “I mean, the Arkansas game when he played, he was the starter. Tua was out. And they were still putting up points.”

In his that start against the Razorbacks, Jones put together an efficient 18-of-22 passing for 235 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions on the way to a 48-7 win. He made quick work of Western Carolina last weekend, going 10-of-12 for 275 yards for three touchdowns and no picks in just over one half of action. The Crimson Tide rolled, 66-3.

Jones has completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 841 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception over nine games.

A win at Auburn could engender a whole lot more confidence in Jones.

AD

“He’s played well when he’s had the opportunity to play, and I think the team has confidence in him,” Saban said. “This is going to be the first game he has to play on the road, so it’ll be a little different from that standpoint for him, in terms of game management, things that he has to do to be effective against a very good team.

AD

“But we have every confidence that he’ll be able to manage the game well and do what we need to do to be able to get the ball to the skill players that we have to create balance in the offense.”

More college sports:

AD