On the final Maryland play, Jackson didn’t have open receivers on fourth down. He threw to tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, who couldn’t secure the pass.

The Terps (3-9) finished the season on a seven-game losing streak, while Michigan State (6-6) became bowl-eligible.

Maryland had three turnovers and Michigan State had two in a matchup that started with sloppy offense on both sides. But the Spartans’s senior quarterback, Brian Lewerke, gashed the Maryland defense for 342 passing yards, the most the Terps have given up in a game this season.

McFarland and sophomore wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. both scored and helped carry the Terps’ offense. Joseph Petrino kicked just his second field goal of the year, a 33-yarder, but had an extra point blocked.

Against Michigan State’s solid defense, the Terps converted only 1 of 11 third downs and failed on all three fourth-down attempts, including the one that effectively ended the game.

Defense is sturdy but falters when it matters most

Michigan State’s offense came into this matchup ranked third-to-last in the conference, scoring 22.3 points per game, ahead of only Rutgers and Northwestern. So even though the Terps’ defense has struggled this season, Saturday’s opponent offered an opportunity to generate positive moments.

Maryland never fell more than six points behind Michigan State, and its defense made a handful of notable stops. The Terps intercepted Lewerke twice. After Maryland’s defensive front gave up at least 300 rushing yards in three of its previous four games, the Terps held the Spartans to 88 yards on the ground. The defense forced the Spartans to settle for five field-goal attempts, and Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin made four.

At times during the game, Michigan State’s crowd booed its own team’s offensive performance. But the Spartans sustained their most critical drive late in the fourth quarter. With the game tied at 16, Lewerke led the offense down the field with a methodical 74-yard drive that ended in the late go-ahead field goal.

McFarland returns to form

McFarland has dealt with a nagging ankle injury all year, but the redshirt sophomore running back looked more like himself against Michigan State. He burst down the sideline for a 63-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, showcasing his propensity for gaining chuck yardage to boost Maryland’s offense.

Later in the third quarter, McFarland picked up a 43-yard gain, but that drive ended with a turnover when the ball slipped out of Jackson’s hands. McFarland finished the game with a season-high 134 rushing yards on just eight carries.

McFarland could have accounted for another critical play in the second quarter, but Jackson missed the running back, who was open and could have made the catch to convert on fourth down.

It has been a frustrating season for Maryland’s star player, who seemed primed for a big season. McFarland hadn’t scored since Oct. 5 against Rutgers and hadn’t eclipsed the 100 rushing yards since Sept. 14 against Temple. But he did both on Saturday in what could have been his final game as a Terp. Though McFarland has played just two seasons, he has been with the program for three, making him eligible to leave school early for the NFL draft.

Demus offers another offensive bright spot

In Maryland’s gloomy season that has offered few encouraging moments, Demus reemerged as one of the offense’s bright spots against Michigan State.

Demus, who leads the Terps in receiving yards, had fallen into a bit of a slump the last few games. He averaged just 16 receiving yards per game in Maryland’s last four outings after he picked up roughly 67 per outing in the first seven games of the season.

Despite an early fumble, the receiver had a strong performance against the Spartans. His 44-yard touchdown catch handed Maryland it’s first lead since the 21-17 advantage Maryland held during the first half of the Indiana game on Oct. 19.

In the season finale, Demus caught seven passes for 96 yards, a positive finish for the sophomore who should be an integral piece to next year’s offense as well.

Early-possession offensive woes

Maryland has fallen into numerous early deficits this season, mostly by way of the Terps’ defense failing to contain opponents on opening drives but also because of the offense’s inability to find its groove.

The Terps’ first possession against Michigan featured two runs that didn’t gain any yardage before quarterback Josh Jackson threw an interception, reeled in by Michigan State’s Josiah Scott.

It was the fifth time this season Maryland’s first possession ended with a turnover — three Jackson interceptions, another interception thrown by backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome and a fumble by Javon Leake. In the Terps’ 12 games this year, three opening drives ended with touchdowns and four ended with punts.

Against the Spartans, the Terps’ offensive woes extended into their next drive, too. Demus caught a seven-yard pass but lost control of the ball once he started to push downfield. Michigan State secured the fumble.

But Michigan State had a sloppy start, too, with Lewerke throwing a pair of interceptions. Senior defensive back Marcus Lewis grabbed one, while freshman Deonte Banks picked off the other.

Maryland’s defense helped ensure the Spartans couldn’t capitalize much on the early mistakes: The Spartans settled for two field goals in the first half. Maryland defensive lineman Keiron Howard and Antoine Brooks Jr. combined for the tackle for loss that stopped Elijah Collins on a fourth-down attempt. Lewis’s interception came with Lewerke throwing to the end zone.

On to the offseason

Coach Michael Locksley will turn to recruiting after a disappointing year he called “year zero,” a term used to describe programs that need time to rebuild before positive results follow. In the coming days, he will meet with each player and evaluate his staff.

The Terps have struggled to make recruiting strides, despite Locksley’s history of success in this area. Maryland’s class of 2020 ranks 11th in the Big Ten and 50th in the nation, according to 247Sports. Locksley has a few weeks to improve the group before the early signing period begins Dec. 18.

Since the 2015 season, Maryland has only gone to one bowl game and has not finished with a winning record.

