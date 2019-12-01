Haack took the snap and appeared to have the option to run or pass, and he chose the latter as kicker Jason Sanders slipped past Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat. All Haack had to do was flick the ball to him for the score, giving Miami a 14-13 lead in the second quarter.

Sanders is the first kicker with a receiving touchdown since Jim Turner on Oct. 16, 1977.

In case you’d forgotten, the Eagles pulled off the Philly Special in Super Bowl LII, when, on fourth and goal at the New England 1 with 38 seconds left in the first half, running back Corey Clement took a direct snap and tossed it to tight end Trey Burton, who threw it back to quarterback Nick Foles for the score and a 10-point lead.

The trick-play touchdown was a key part of Miami’s upset 37-31 win over the Eagles, and Sanders kicked a 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that helped seal it, sending the Eagles to their third straight loss.

The Dolphins won for the third time in five games, improving to 3-9, and did so by overcoming a 14-point second-half deficit with three touchdowns in less than 13 minutes. The 5-7 Eagles lost a chance to move into a tie with the Cowboys atop the NFC East.

