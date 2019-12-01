“We’re scoring goals right now,” Coach Brian Wiese said. “It makes life a lot better.”

And it has extended a Georgetown season to the deepest point in five years. The Hoyas (17-1-3) will host a quarterfinal Saturday against No. 6 Washington or No. 11 Marshall, the last hurdle standing in the way of their first College Cup appearance since 2012.

AD

Jacob Montes posted two goals and two assists and Paul Rothrock scored twice as Georgetown avenged its only defeat and stretched its unbeaten streak to 14 (11-0-3) since losing at Louisville in extra time.

AD

Since they trailed Providence at halftime of the Big East final two weeks ago, the Hoyas have scored 13 goals in 2 ½ matches against national-caliber opponents.

The Providence match, Wiese said, was “such an anomaly for us, but for that time of year, you really could see how bad we could be. But that was really the springboard for the second half of that game, which is where you can see how good we can be.”

Both of Montes’s goals were terrific — a bending shot in the second minute after forcing a giveaway and an 82nd-minute free kick from the corner of the penalty area that swung into the near side of the net.

AD

NOT EVEN TWO MINUTES IN. 🤐



Georgetown's Jacob Montes scores to give the Hoyas a 1-0 lead on Louisville!#NCAASoccer | @GUHoyasMSoccer pic.twitter.com/Xda976hQoS — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 1, 2019

ANOTHER ONE FOR MONTES 😧



Perfect placement puts the Hoyas up 4-1!#NCAASoccer | @GUHoyasMSoccer pic.twitter.com/LtEmgCjNMX — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 1, 2019

“The chemistry we have up front is unmatchable at this point,” said Montes, who leads the team with 10 goals. “If we keep rolling like this, we’re going to get better and better.”

When the Hoyas are scoring at a high rate, it’s almost impossible to beat them: They have conceded 10 goals all season and multiple goals once.

AD

The Cardinals (10-8-2) had as good of a chance as anyone, having beaten the Hoyas this year and last. And Georgetown has encountered problems in recent NCAA tournaments against counterattacking foes.

“This team has been our kryptonite,” Rothrock said of Louisville. “Historically, we have lost to teams like this. This game especially felt like such a big win because we finally got over that hurdle.”

AD

The Hoyas went ahead shortly after kickoff. Applying high pressure, Montes blocked a pass and took possession before cutting back inside the penalty area to beat Jake Gelnovatch with a 10-yard shot to the far side.

Revenge against the Cardinals was certainly on the Hoyas’ minds.

“We were all buzzing to get started,” Montes said. “The quick goal was a huge burst of confidence for us. After that, we kept it rolling.”

AD

They struck early last week as well, scoring in the fifth minute against Pittsburgh and cruising to a 5-0 victory.

High pressure also resulted in the second goal Sunday. Dante Polvara forced the giveaway at the top of the penalty area. Montes touched the ball wide to Jack Beer, who cut back and sent a low shot past Gelnovatch and into the far corner from 15 yards.

AD

Gelnovatch fell short of the quarterfinals, but his father is going: George Gelnovatch is Virginia’s longtime head coach.

A constant menace, the Cardinals answered three minutes after Beer’s goal. Carlos Sanchis chipped the ball over the defense. Pedro Fonseca drove a clear bid off the left post before tracking the rebound and scoring from close range — just the fourth first-half goal conceded by the Hoyas.

The Hoyas regained a two-goal advantage five minutes after intermission. Sean Zawadzki won the ball 40 yards out, surged forward and squared it to Montes, who touched it wide to Rothrock. Gelnovatch made a fine reflex save, but Rothrock put away the rebound.

AD

AD

After Giannis Nikopolidis made his finest save of the match, Montes and Rothrock scored seconds apart in the 82nd minute.

“The thing that has been good about us is we’re not missing a lot of chances,” Wiese said. “We feel like we are able to score right now. Teams get that way. Sometimes teams say, ‘Oh, we’ll never score.' Or, ‘Yeah, we’ll score goals.’ ”

The Hoyas are the second team from the region to advance to the quarterfinals. On Saturday night in Charlottesville, top-seeded Virginia (19-1-1) scored three first-half goals and defeated No. 16 St. John’s, 3-0.

Andreas Ueland scored twice off set pieces and Joe Bell converted a penalty kick for the Cavaliers, who will host No. 8 Southern Methodist (18-1-1) on Friday at Klockner Stadium.

Virginia Tech, the No. 10 seed, visited No. 7 Stanford in the round of 16 Sunday night.

AD