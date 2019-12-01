The Terps had yet to play an opponent of this stature. From the start, Maryland’s defense locked in on Howard, forcing him into tough shots on the attempts he had. It took Howard nearly seven minutes to score against Maryland’s impressive defensive effort that held the preseason all-American to 1-of-12 shooting, including an 0-of-6 clip from three.

Junior Darryl Morsell, the player primarily tasked with guarding Howard, had a standout day on the other end of the floor, too. He notched 17 points, just one shy of his career-high total, along with 10 rebounds and three assists, all complementing his remarkable defensive performance that stopped one of the best scorers in college basketball.

When the teams shook hands after the game, Maryland’s contingent of fans chanted, “Darryl! Darryl!” before the Baltimore native’s former high school teammate Jalen Smith lifted Morsell off the ground and spun round with his feet in the air.

Maryland senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. led the Terps with 22 points. He’s scored at least 20 points in all three games of this tournament and earned the tournament’s MVP honors before the team lifted the tournament trophy. Sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins tied his career-high with 15 points, while fellow sophomores Eric Ayala (nine points) and Jalen Smith (eight points) rounded out the Terps’ balanced offense.

The Golden Eagles (5-2) worked to trim Maryland’s lead, but never managed to push closer than 12. With just over four minutes to go, the Eagles trailed by a dozen, but Wiggins hit a three-pointer to quell their surge.

Marquette had already tested the Terps with a 13-2 run while Maryland had a stretch during which it missed eight of nine straight shots. The Terps’ lead, once as large as 25 early in the second half, fell to 13. But then Cowan, who has led Maryland in all three games of this tournament hit a long three then assisted on freshman Donta Scott’s layup, adding some needed cushion that allowed the lead return to its secure state.

Marquette only had three players who came into this game averaging more than six points per game, while the Terps have a balanced offense with numerous players who can reach double figures depending on the night. With Howard well-defended on Sunday, the Golden Eagles’ Brendan Bailey moved into the forefront, scoring 27 points, and teammate Sacar Anim notched 21. But no other Marquette players finished with more than six.

Maryland started the game with energy and an intense commitment to defense. Rather than falling into the familiar early hole, the Terps kept the game close in the opening minutes, then busted out with a 12-0 run that began with the game tied at the 13-minute mark. Freshmen, who offered quality minutes throughout the game, contributed the first seven points of that run, and the Terps continued to play at a high level. They only allowed four Marquette first-half baskets after that point, while they kept making shots of their own.

With the first half coming to a close, Turgeon’s squad had a chance to get set and orchestrate a final offensive play. Cowan nailed a long three-pointer, the cap on a 7-0 run that sent Maryland to halftime with a 42-21 lead while facing their most difficult opponent yet. Maryland had never led by so much at the break this season, and the players galloped into the tunnel exuding the energy that never wavered.

Through the first two games in Orlando, Maryland’s undefeated start to the season seemed in danger at times. But against the Terps’ greatest challenge thus far, and one of the best players in the country, a win was never in doubt.

