It has been a sickly week for the Patriots, who have a lengthy list of sick players entering their game Sunday night at Houston.

Offensive tackles Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebackers Jamie Collins and Dont’a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung were among the Patriots players listed as questionable on the team’s injury report due to illness. The Patriots reportedly took two team planes to Houston to keep sick players separated while traveling from those who are well.

The Patriots are attempting to improve their record to 11-1 as they seek the top seed in the AFC playoffs in their pursuit of what would be a seventh Super Bowl title with Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. The defense continues to lead the way, and the inconsistencies of the offense remain the issue. The Patriots scored 10 points off a blocked punt and an interception by Gilmore in last Sunday’s 13-9 triumph over the Dallas Cowboys in rain-soaked Foxborough, Mass.

Reinforcements are not on the way. Tight end Rob Gronkowski remains in retirement and now is not eligible to play this season. The Patriots do not appear interested in re-signing wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brady will have to find a way to make things work with his current supporting cast. He had to rely on rookie wide receivers N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers against the Cowboys, with veteran wideouts Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett on the inactive list for that game. Sanu, Dorsett and Julian Edelman are listed as questionable for this game.

The Texans lead the AFC South, with a record of 7-4, and have not played since a Nov. 21 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in a Thursday night game. Deshaun Watson seemingly has fallen behind fellow quarterbacks Lamar Jackson of Baltimore and Russell Wilson of Seattle in the league MVP race, but continues to have a standout season with 20 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a passer rating of 103.4.