BALTIMORE — The offensive show wasn’t quite as dazzling for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, as they squared off with the rugged defense of the San Francisco 49ers in the driving rain Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

But the wins continued to pile up. Jackson threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the Ravens extended their winning streak to eight games by beating the 49ers, 20-17.

Kicker Justin Tucker’s 49-yard field goal as time expired won it for the Ravens. They converted on fourth and one from their own 44-yard line on their winning drive. That came after the teams had traded failed fourth-down tries in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens upped their record to 10-2 and remained on the heels of the New England Patriots for the top seed in the AFC playoffs. The Niners’ mark dropped to 10-2 as they try to stay ahead of the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West and vie with the Seahawks and New Orleans Saints for the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

If this was a Super Bowl preview, the rematch in Miami should be competitive and entertaining. These two teams played a tight and compelling game in difficult conditions Sunday.

It was pouring at kickoff and the rain fell steadily throughout the day for what was a stunningly great matchup for a 1 p.m. game this late in a season. The game’s early going saw the Ravens punt for the first time with Jackson still in a game since Week 9, and trail for the first time since Week 7. But they managed to lead, 17-14, at halftime after deflecting a missed 51-yard field goal try by Niners kicker Robbie Gould as time expired in the first half.

The Niners struck first on a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to wide receiver Deebo Samuel on a fourth-and-two play. Samuel outmaneuvered Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters on what amounted to a jump ball, leaving Peters looking for an offensive pass interference call that wasn’t made.

The Ravens got even by converting a fumble lost by Garoppolo on a sack into a touchdown pass from Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews. In the second quarter, the Ravens sandwiched a touchdown run by Jackson and a field goal by Tucker around a 49ers’ touchdown on a 40-yard dash by running back Raheem Mostert.

The Niners tied the game at 17 on a third-quarter field goal by Gould, which came after a fourth-down conversion via a pass interference penalty on the Ravens. Earlier in the quarter, 49ers safety Marcell Harris made a spectacular defensive play by taking the football from Jackson’s hands at the end of a run.

