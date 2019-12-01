Kicker Justin Tucker’s 49-yard field goal as time expired won it for the Ravens. They converted on fourth and one from their own 44-yard line on their winning drive. That came after the teams had traded failed fourth-down tries in the fourth quarter.

AD

The Ravens upped their record to 10-2 and remained on the heels of the New England Patriots for the top seed in the AFC playoffs. The Niners’ mark dropped to 10-2 as they try to stay ahead of the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West and vie with the Seahawks and New Orleans Saints for the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

AD

If this was a Super Bowl preview, the rematch in Miami should be competitive and entertaining. These two teams played a tight and compelling game in difficult conditions Sunday.

It was pouring at kickoff and the rain fell steadily throughout the day for what was a stunningly great matchup for a 1 p.m. game this late in a season. The game’s early going saw the Ravens punt for the first time with Jackson still in a game since Week 9, and trail for the first time since Week 7. But they managed to lead, 17-14, at halftime after deflecting a missed 51-yard field goal try by Niners kicker Robbie Gould as time expired in the first half.

AD

The Niners struck first on a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to wide receiver Deebo Samuel on a fourth-and-two play. Samuel outmaneuvered Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters on what amounted to a jump ball, leaving Peters looking for an offensive pass interference call that wasn’t made.

AD

The Ravens got even by converting a fumble lost by Garoppolo on a sack into a touchdown pass from Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews. In the second quarter, the Ravens sandwiched a touchdown run by Jackson and a field goal by Tucker around a 49ers’ touchdown on a 40-yard dash by running back Raheem Mostert.

The Niners tied the game at 17 on a third-quarter field goal by Gould, which came after a fourth-down conversion via a pass interference penalty on the Ravens. Earlier in the quarter, 49ers safety Marcell Harris made a spectacular defensive play by taking the football from Jackson’s hands at the end of a run.

This story will update.

AD