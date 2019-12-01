Four field goals from Dustin Hopkins and a kickoff return for a touchdown by Steven Sims Jr. accounted for all of the Redskins’ scoring against Detroit, so there’s plenty of room for rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and the offense to improve. Haskins completed only 13 of 29 passes against the Lions, while running backs Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson combined for 59 yards rushing. Carolina has the league’s 18th-ranked defense after allowing 29 and 34 points in losses to the Falcons and Saints over the last two weeks.

AD

AD

Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen has gone 1-4 since winning his first four starts in place of Cam Newton, who is out for the season with a foot injury. Allen threw for three touchdowns and zero interceptions last week against New Orleans. Second-year pro and former Maryland star D.J. Moore leads the Panthers’ receiving corps with 68 catches for 905 yards, while the Redskins’ defense will have its hands full with all-pro running back Christian McCaffrey. The MVP candidate has already rushed for more than 1,100 yards, and with 68 receptions for 586 yards, is on pace to break the NFL’s single-season record for yards from scrimmage. Washington limited McCaffrey to 66 total yards in a 23-17 Redskins win at FedEx Field last year.

Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan was in the concussion protocol this week and will miss a game for the first time in his career. Interim coach Bill Callahan said cornerback Josh Norman will play, but not start, after being limited to two snaps on special teams last week.

Redskins are developing a very young receiving corps alongside their rookie quarterback. Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon and Trey Quinn have continued to take on a bigger role for the offense. (Read more)

AD

AD

Tress Way has mastered punting, cooking and ping-pong. Is there anything he can’t do? “He enjoys trying new things and trying to get proficient at whatever he is trying to pick up,” says Dustin Hopkins, who frequently loses to Way in table tennis. (Read more)

AD

AD