Another Steelers player was a little less subtle, wearing a sweatshirt showing cartoon kid in a Steelers helmet urinating on the Browns. Not to be outdone, Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a message of his own, emblazoned, of course, on a shirt that he wore as he arrived at Heinz Field. His was simply one word, “Revenge.”

All of that may have been in response to Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens, who sported a “Pittsburgh Started It” shirt Friday. If he was trying to lighten the mood ahead of the rematch, he failed. In a statement, the Browns explained that Kitchens’s daughters had given him the shirt for his birthday and that he had just worn it to the movies. Earlier that day, he said that he and the team had “put [the incident] to bed.”

Here’s a quick refresher: As the Nov. 14 game was winding down, the two teams mixed it up, with Myles Garrett of the Browns hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet. Although Garrett said there had been a racial insult, the NFL found no evidence of it and upheld an indefinite suspension that will last through this season (and postseason) and until Commissioner Roger Goodell lifts it.

Maurkice Pouncey, the Steelers’ center, was one of the players who intervened and he was suspended three games, which was reduced to two upon appeal. He also was fined over $35,000.

Pouncey and Garrett won’t be playing and it isn’t likely that Rudolph will be, either. Devlin Hodges is starting at quarterback for the Steelers, who lost that last encounter, 21-7.

