The Iron Bowl was a wildly entertaining game, unless you happen to be an Alabama fan, parent, coach, player or, especially, the team’s sophomore kicker. Joseph Bulovas had the game-tying kick on his toe Saturday and clanked a 30-yard attempt that would have tied the score off the left upright with 2 minutes left.

AD

As far from ordinary as the result was in the Nick Saban era, Bulovas’s reaction to it was even more unusual. He wrote a letter of apology to Tide fans.

AD

“After reflecting on the game, I just wanted to express my apologies to the entire Crimson Tide nation,” Bulovas wrote on Twitter. “Nobody was more disappointed than myself. Regardless of the circumstances, that is a kick I should make in my sleep and nobody is as big of a critic as I am of myself. To the fans, my coaches, and my teammates; I promise you will never see a guy work as hard as I will for the entirety of my career because I owe that to all of you.”

Bulovas was 6 of 6 on extra points and made a 40-yard field goal. He was 8 of 11 on field goal attempts, taking the job after Will Reichard was injured.

AD

“I refuse to let this be anything more than a bump in the road and I’m confident I will come back better because of it,” he continued. “I wear my emotions on my sleeve and this one was hard to take to say the least, but I have confidence in this team and in myself and that’s what’s motivating going forward. I have and will always give it everything I’ve got for this team which is something that will never change. God Bless and Roll Tide.”

AD

If it’s any comfort — and it obviously isn’t — Saban’s teams at Alabama have missed 101 field goal tries since he became coach in 2007. That’s eight more than any other NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision team, according to ESPN.

More college sports coverage from The Post:

AD