Here’s a look at who’s hiring and who could be hired.

The jobs

Arkansas

Fired: Chad Morris (4-18 in less than two seasons)

Arkansas got a jump on everyone by firing Morris on Nov. 10 amid a second straight dismal campaign. Whomever the Razorbacks hire will have to reignite a spark in the program: Only 42,985 fans showed up for a late-November home game against Western Kentucky, the smallest crowd to witness a Razorbacks game at their 76,000-seat on-campus stadium since it was expanded before the 2001 season. The season finale against Missouri in Little Rock drew only 33,961.

Boston College:

Fired: Steve Addazio (44-44 in seven seasons)

Addazio went either 7-6 or 7-5 in five of his seven seasons in Chestnut Hill and achieved bowl eligibility in six of them but still was fired Sunday. Whether there’s a living coach who can break through that ceiling of respectable mediocrity at Boston College — which doesn’t have the same resources as its ACC competition and is located in a recruiting desert — remains to be seen.

Florida State

Fired: Willie Taggart (9-12 in less than two seasons)

Some Seminoles’ players want interim coach Odell Haggins — a Florida State lifer who has gone 4-1 in two separate stints as its interim coach — to be given the job on a permanent basis. But the school may be looking to land a bigger name like Penn State Coach James Franklin, Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell or Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly.

Mississippi

Fired: Matt Luke (15-21 in three seasons)

The Rebels’ Egg Bowl loss to rival Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night — one in which an Ole Miss player pretended to urinate like a dog in the end zone, drawing a penalty that pushed back the game-tying extra-point attempt — was apparently the last straw for Luke, who led the Rebels out of NCAA sanctions but failed to lead them to a bowl game. The move was something of a surprise, considering Athletic Director Keith Carter had voiced support for Luke, and the Rebels’ players were not happy with the news, some of them exiting a team meeting with Carter before it was finished.

Missouri

Fired: Barry Odom (25-25 in four seasons)

The Tigers were picked third in the preseason SEC East poll but stumbled right out of the gate with a loss at Wyoming, then lost five straight at one point in the season. Odom was fired, and whoever replaces him has one of the toughest tasks in all of Power 5 football: competing in the SEC East despite having few geographic ties to the conference. Oh, and Odom was the SEC’s lowest-paid coach. But still, coaching in the SEC East is easier than coaching in the SEC West. Sterk told Dodd that he’s looking for someone with a good amount of experience as either a head coach or coordinator.

New Mexico

Resigned: Bob Davie (35-64 in eight seasons)

David led the Lobos to a nine-win season and a bowl victory in 2016 but went 8-28 in three seasons since then.

Old Dominion

Resigned: Bobby Wilder (77-56 after 11 seasons)

Wilder, who shepherded the Monarchs’ program into existence and then oversaw its ascendance from FCS to FBS, stepped down Monday after three straight losing seasons, the final one a 1-11 campaign.

Rutgers

Fired: Chris Ash (8-32 in less than four seasons)

Hired: Greg Schiano

After initial negotiations fell apart, Rutgers announced Sunday that Schiano would be returning to the program he coached from 2001 to 2011, finding success rarely seen on the Banks of the Old Raritan (bowl appearances in six of his final seven seasons and a No. 7 national ranking in 2006). The New Jersey native has a massive task ahead of him, as Rutgers is in no way close to competitive in the Big Ten.

South Florida

Fired: Charlie Strong (21-16 in three seasons)

The Bulls went from 10 to seven to four wins over Strong’s tenure, and he was shown the door on Sunday after going 4-14 over his final 18 games in Tampa. Taggart could return to the job he held from 2013 to 2016, according to Bruce Feldman.

UNLV

Fired: Tony Sanchez (20-40 in five seasons)

With a move to the new Oakland Raiders stadium on the horizon, UNLV decided to look elsewhere after winning no more than five games in Sanchez’s tenure.

UTSA

Fired: Frank Wilson (19-29 in four seasons)

The Roadrunners won’t be hiring former Baylor coach Art Briles. Athletic Director Lisa Campos said he isn’t a candidate because of how he handled sexual assault allegations with the Bears.

The candidates

Many of the following names are going to be linked to multiple openings.

Mike Norvell, Memphis: Norvell never has won less than eight games in his four seasons with the Tigers, who host Cincinnati on Saturday in the AAC title game with a New Year’s Six bowl berth likely on the line. Norvell is seen as an innovative offensive mind who has proven able to recruit in the South, meaning he will be on the radar of SEC schools with openings, along with just about everyone else.

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati: Urban Meyer’s former defensive coordinator at Ohio State has gone 21-4 over the past two seasons with the Bearcats.

Lane Kiffin, Florida Atlantic: Arkansas officials reportedly talked to Kiffin in Boca Raton on Sunday even though Kiffin outwardly doesn’t seem to want the job, telling a hopeful Razorbacks fan on Twitter that “I guess u have never been to boca.” Just 44, Kiffin already has been a head coach at Tennessee and USC and with the Oakland Raiders, was Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama and is 25-13 over three seasons with the Owls, who will play for the Conference USA title on Saturday against UAB.

Billy Napier, Louisiana: The Cajuns are 10-2 and face Appalachian State for the Sun Belt title on Saturday. Napier has spent significant time on the coaching staffs at both Alabama and Clemson, and at 40 he’s another young, offensive-minded coach who will garner a lot of attention.

Willie Fritz, Tulane: Fritz is 59, a good bit older than most of the names on this list, but he’s also the first coach to lead the Green Wave to consecutive non-losing seasons since Tommy Bowden in the late 1990s. If you can win at Tulane, you probably can win anywhere. It will be interesting to see if any Power 5 school takes a chance on Fritz’s modernized take on the triple option.

Bill Clark, UAB: Clark has gone a remarkable 34-17 as the Blazers’ coach, a tenure that included two seasons without football after the school shuttered the program. He’s never coached outside of Alabama — Clark was a longtime high school coach in the state — but that probably won’t stop the SEC schools that have vacancies from giving him a good look.

Josh Heupel, Central Florida: Heupel was Missouri’s offensive coordinator for one season before taking the Knights’ job, and he’s gone 21-4 over two seasons. Thing is, UCF might be a better job right now than some of the Power 5 openings on this list.

Joe Brady, LSU passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach: Only 30, Brady will be a hot commodity after his night-and-day transformation of the Tigers’ offense. But LSU likely will pay him enough that he’d only leave for a major head coaching job.

