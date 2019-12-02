Virginia moved up two spots to round out the top five. Maryland (8-0) is the only team in the top five that did not receive any first-place votes.

Two other Big Ten programs landed in the top 25 this week: No. 6 Ohio State and No 11 Michigan State. Purdue, Indiana and Penn State received votes.

Since AP began ranking men’s basketball teams in 1949, the Terps have spent 26 weeks in the No. 2 spot but have never been the top-ranked team. The next-longest a school has spent ranked second without ever moving into first is 10 weeks for Purdue. Dayton (seven weeks at No. 2), St. Bonaventure (seven weeks) and Texas-El Paso (four weeks) are other teams that have held onto that No. 2 spot for the longest period of time without ever reaching No. 1. Those droughts, however, pale in comparison to Maryland’s 26 weeks.

The Terps most recently climbed to No. 2 during the 2015-16 season, which was packed with expectations and began with promise, but the team struggled late in the season and eventually lost to Kansas in the NCAA tournament’s round of 16.

After tight games against Temple and Harvard to open the tournament, Maryland cruised against Marquette. Led by junior Darryl Morsell, the Terps’ defense shut down Markus Howard, the nation’s leading scorer, holding him to six points. Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. scored at least 20 points in all three games of tournament.

All four healthy freshmen — Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott and Hakim Hart — played quality minutes for the Terps, particularly in the final. When the Terps pulled away from the Golden Eagles early with a 12-0 run, three freshmen were on the floor during a part of that stretch and they scored seven of Maryland’s 12 points. Coach Mark Turgeon said his team built depth while in Orlando and that “we’re getting closer to the team I thought we’d be.”

In addition to Maryland’s solid performance, losses from other top-ranked teams last week enabled Maryland’s climb in the AP poll. Duke lost at home to unranked Stephen F. Austin. Michigan State fell against Virginia Tech for the team’s second loss of the season. Maryland jumped both the No. 10 Blue Devils and the No. 11 Spartans in the poll.

One month into the season, eight teams ranked in the preseason top 10 have lost. Only Louisville and Maryland remain undefeated. Maryland began the season ranked seventh.

The Terps also jumped from No. 17 to No. 8 this weekend in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based ratings.

The Orlando Invitational began Maryland’s stretch of more difficult opponents, which continues Wednesday against Notre Dame, followed by the pair of early conference games against Illinois and Penn State, then a trip to play No. 16 Seton Hall on the road.

