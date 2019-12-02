The Vikings’ game Monday night in Seattle is big for both teams — and for the Packers, Niners and New Orleans Saints as the NFC playoff chase intensifies.

A triumph by the Seahawks would improve their record to 10-2 and allow them to overtake the 49ers for first place in the NFC West. They hold the tiebreaker advantage over San Francisco by virtue of their thrilling overtime victory over the Niners. The 49ers and Saints already are 10-2 ahead of their matchup in New Orleans on Sunday. The loser of the Seahawks-Niners division race will be relegated to being a wild-card team and will have to play a first-round postseason game on the road.

The Vikings, at 8-3, are trying to keep pace with the Packers atop the NFC North. Green Bay is 9-3 and owns the tiebreaker edge after defeating the Vikings in Week 2 at Lambeau Field.

This game presents another prime-time opportunity for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. It has been a new version of Cousins this season. He struggled in Year 1 in Minnesota but has thrived this season with 21 touchdown passes, only three interceptions and a passer rating of 114.8. He suddenly is living up to that fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million contract. He has had a passer rating above 110 in six of his last seven games.

Cousins’s struggles in big games are well known. He has a career record of 7-13 in prime-time games, including 2-7 on the road. With Cousins at quarterback, the Vikings are 3-9-1 against winning teams, including 1-7-1 on the road. But this is the new Cousins, remember. He and the Vikings won at Dallas last month in their most recent prime-time game.

Of course, the Seahawks would feel good about their chances if this game becomes a quarterback duel, with Russell Wilson perhaps trailing only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in the league MVP competition.