“We are relieved to get out of here with a win,” Coach Dave Paulsen said. “I told our guys, [in] 26 years of coaching, I have had a lot of teams play this kind of game and lose that game. It looked like you were stuck in the mud. That’s a sign of a resilient team. That’s a good sign.”

The last time the Patriots started so well was in 1983-84, when they began 12-1 and finished 21-7.

Sophomore Jordan Miller scored 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting (3 for 4 on three-pointers), and junior Javon Greene had 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Junior AJ Wilson added 11 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots. He is averaging four blocks per game and entered the night ranked sixth in the country. Freshman Xavier Johnson came off the bench to contribute eight assists.

Senior Justin Kier, the Patriots’ leading scorer last season, played 18 minutes in his fourth appearance as a sub since returning from a stress fracture in his right foot. He scored eight points. Junior Greg Calixte (two points), who usually starts, returned from a two-game injury absence to play seven minutes.

The Patriots trailed 29-28 at halftime and led by small margins throughout the second half before finally putting the visitors away.

“There was nothing egregious,” Paulsen said. “There was nothing horrible. It just wasn’t that same edge, that same humble focus” as in the Cayman Islands.

Down the stretch, Miller made two critical baskets and the Patriots converted 5 of 6 free throws. The Patriots shot 50 percent in the second half. De’Torrion Ware led the Gamecocks with 19 points.

The Patriots will host American (3-4) on Saturday before taking a two-week break for exams.

