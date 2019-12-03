CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF FIELD

1. Ravens (10-2, own tiebreaker over Patriots because of head-to-head win on Nov. 3)

2. Patriots (10-2)

3. Texans (8-4, own tiebreaker over Chiefs because of head-to-head win on Oct. 13)

4. Chiefs (8-4)

5. Bills (9-3)

6. Steelers (7-5, own tiebreaker over Titans because of better conference record)

AFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Ravens (10-2): Baltimore will clinch the AFC North with a win combined with a Steelers loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Steelers loss. The Ravens will clinch a playoff berth with a win (there are a number of other scenarios involving ties, as well).

Patriots (10-2): New England will clinch a playoff berth with a win (there are a number of other scenarios involving ties, as well).

Chiefs (8-4): Kansas City will clinch the AFC West with a win combined with a Raiders loss.

Bills (9-3): Buffalo will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Texans loss, Raiders loss/tie and Colts loss/tie.

AFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Broncos (4-8): Denver will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Steelers win/tie, or a loss combined with a Titans win/tie.

Chargers (4-8): Los Angeles will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Steelers win.

Jaguars (4-8): Jacksonville will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Titans win.

Jets (4-8): New York will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a Titans win combined with a Steelers win.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Bengals, Dolphins.

CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF FIELD

x-1. Saints (10-2, own tiebreaker over Seahawks because of head-to-head win on Sept. 22)

2. Seahawks (10-2, own tiebreaker over 49ers because of head-to-head win on Nov. 11)

3. Packers (9-3)

4. Cowboys (6-6)

5. 49ers (10-2)

6. Vikings (8-4)

x: clinched division

NFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS

Seahawks (10-2): Seattle will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie.

49ers (10-2): San Francisco will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Rams loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Rams loss.

NFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS

Panthers (5-7): Carolina will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with a Vikings tie, or a Vikings win.

Buccaneers (5-7): Tampa Bay will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Bears win, or a loss/tie combined with a Vikings tie, or a Vikings win.

Redskins (3-9): Washington will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with an Eagles win, or a tie combined with a Cowboys tie, or a Cowboys win, or an Eagles win combined with a Cowboys tie.

ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Cardinals, Giants, Lions, Falcons.

