CURRENT AFC PLAYOFF FIELD
1. Ravens (10-2, own tiebreaker over Patriots because of head-to-head win on Nov. 3)
2. Patriots (10-2)
3. Texans (8-4, own tiebreaker over Chiefs because of head-to-head win on Oct. 13)
4. Chiefs (8-4)
5. Bills (9-3)
6. Steelers (7-5, own tiebreaker over Titans because of better conference record)
AFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS
Ravens (10-2): Baltimore will clinch the AFC North with a win combined with a Steelers loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Steelers loss. The Ravens will clinch a playoff berth with a win (there are a number of other scenarios involving ties, as well).
Patriots (10-2): New England will clinch a playoff berth with a win (there are a number of other scenarios involving ties, as well).
Chiefs (8-4): Kansas City will clinch the AFC West with a win combined with a Raiders loss.
Bills (9-3): Buffalo will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Texans loss, Raiders loss/tie and Colts loss/tie.
AFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
Broncos (4-8): Denver will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Steelers win/tie, or a loss combined with a Titans win/tie.
Chargers (4-8): Los Angeles will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Steelers win.
Jaguars (4-8): Jacksonville will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Titans win.
Jets (4-8): New York will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a Titans win combined with a Steelers win.
ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Bengals, Dolphins.
CURRENT NFC PLAYOFF FIELD
x-1. Saints (10-2, own tiebreaker over Seahawks because of head-to-head win on Sept. 22)
2. Seahawks (10-2, own tiebreaker over 49ers because of head-to-head win on Nov. 11)
3. Packers (9-3)
4. Cowboys (6-6)
5. 49ers (10-2)
6. Vikings (8-4)
x: clinched division
NFC CLINCHING SCENARIOS
Seahawks (10-2): Seattle will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie.
49ers (10-2): San Francisco will clinch a playoff berth with a win combined with a Rams loss/tie, or a tie combined with a Rams loss.
NFC ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
Panthers (5-7): Carolina will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with a Vikings tie, or a Vikings win.
Buccaneers (5-7): Tampa Bay will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss combined with a Bears win, or a loss/tie combined with a Vikings tie, or a Vikings win.
Redskins (3-9): Washington will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, or a tie combined with an Eagles win, or a tie combined with a Cowboys tie, or a Cowboys win, or an Eagles win combined with a Cowboys tie.
ALREADY ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Cardinals, Giants, Lions, Falcons.
