Foam fingers representing the Nationals, Mystics and Capitals — welcome to the District of Champions — guide the way to a photo booth near the entrance, which offers the perfect setting to re-create the Nationals’ best dugout dances, or down a $5 “Nog shot.” The main room features plenty of other reminders of Washington’s World Series triumph, including a scoreboard depicting the linescore from the Nats’ 6-2 win over the Astros in Game 7.

Life-size nutcracker figurines flank a golden throne beneath a curly W in the back bar, which includes a red-and-white striped “World Champs” light-up sign. The words “Fight Finished” are printed on an adjacent wall. All that’s missing is a baseball on the model train tracks to commemorate Juan Soto’s mammoth blast in Game 1 of the World Series, and a replica of the right field foul pole Howie Kendrick dented with a go-ahead two-run home run in Game 7.

Drink Company President Derek Brown said he half-jokingly told a friend who works for the Nationals that he’d open a Nationals-themed pop-up bar if Washington won the World Series. That was around the time of the National League wild-card game, which the Nationals won in dramatic fashion before outlasting the Dodgers in the NLDS and sweeping the Cardinals in the NLCS en route to shocking the Astros with four road wins in the World Series.

“It was an unbelievable run,” said Brown, who watched the deciding game from home and wore a custom Nationals jersey with his initials on the back to the grand opening of this year’s pop-up on Nov. 21.

Believe it or not, Brown’s first thought after the Nationals recorded the final out to clinch the title was not of all the curly W decorations he would suddenly need to acquire. In fact, his team was already hard at work transforming the bar into a more traditional, baseball-free winter wonderland a couple of weeks later when his friend from the Nationals called to remind him of his pledge and to say that the club’s legal department had approved the idea.

As usual, Miracle on Seventh Street features multiple bars with different decor. Fans of the Hanukkah-themed “Chinese and a Movie” room from previous iterations of the pop-up will be happy to know it’s back for another year, with dreidels suspended from the ceiling, a light-up menu board depicting every cocktail on offer and a popcorn machine. Another room features an enormous advent calendar behind the bar.

The cocktails, which feature names like “Son of a Nutcracker” and “Jack Robert Frost the Snowman,” run from $10 to $14. If you order the tequila-based “Panda Bei Bei,” a nod to the National Zoo’s former main attraction, be prepared for the bartender to ask to hold your ID, lest you steal the novelty panda glass like the Astros do signs. Admission is free, except on Dec. 23, when $20 tickets for two-hour passes will benefit the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

Miracle on Seventh Street, 1839 Seventh St. NW. Monday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; Friday from 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday from 1 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

