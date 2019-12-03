But the Panthers missed the playoffs last season and, at 5-7, are likely to miss the playoffs again. His tenure concluded with a disappointing 29-21 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday, when the heavily favored Panthers coughed up a 14-0 lead at home.

“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” Tepper, who bought the team in 2018, said in a statement. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.”

Secondary coach Perry Fewell will become Carolina’s interim coach, the team said, while offensive coordinator Norv Turner will serve as a special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will be the new offensive coordinator.

Rivera had a record of 76-63-1 over nearly nine seasons. He is the second NFL coach fired this season, after Washington’s Jay Gruden.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

