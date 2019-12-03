“I think we’re day-to-day making decisions,” MacLellan told reporters last week. “It’s tough. We can play that game of projecting … are we gonna have a guy on LTI or not on LTI? I mean, there’s so many factors that go into the day-to-day decisions.”

That continued Monday in San Jose, with Chandler Stephenson being traded to the Golden Knights for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. Washington needed to clear space to allow forward Carl Hagelin to come off long-term injured reserve and play Tuesday night against San Jose. Hagelin, who has a $2.75 million cap hit, had missed the past 11 games.

Washington also sent forward Beck Malenstyn and defenseman Christian Djoos to Hershey cap-related moves anticipating the returns of Hagelin and Nicklas Backstrom.

But even after all those moves, the Capitals remain in a salary cap bind. They currently have only one extra forward on the roster: Travis Boyd. Per CapFriendly.com, Washington has just enough space to recall a seventh defenseman if needed. However, while on their three-game West Coast trip, the Capitals are carrying just six.

Washington’s roster has been a constant jigsaw puzzle in which the final pieces often are determined purely on salary.

“Half the teams in the league — more than half the teams in the league — are in the same spot we’re in where you’re right at the cap, you’re $1 million away from the cap,” MacLellan said. “When you get injuries, it forces you to make certain decisions that you might not normally make.”

Some decisions don’t allow much time to strategize, such as when the team played 11 forwards and seven defensemen in its 5-2 loss to Montreal after Nic Dowd and Hagelin were ruled out that same morning. The team had only enough cap space to call up a defenseman: Tyler Lewington, who is the cheapest player in the organization with a $675,000 cap hit. Any forward, such as Boyd, carried at least a $700,000 cap hit.

Lewington’s call-up couldn’t even happen the night before the game, because the Capitals accumulated enough money only that morning. At times this season, had anyone gotten hurt, the Capitals did not have enough space to call up anyone from Hershey, according to the team.

The day after Lewington was called up, he was sent back down, along with backup goaltender Ilya Samsonov, so the team could get a proper 12 forwards and six defensemen on the roster. In the exchange, they recalled Boyd and goaltender Vitek Vanecek.

But as any coach will attest to, roster moves can’t be decided solely on salary. Before the season started, Coach Todd Reirden said he wanted to stress to his players that the best lineup would play each night. Yes, the salary cap was a problem, but the team knew how to get creative.

“That’s part of the decision,” Reirden said of the tight salary cap. “And ultimately what ends up happening is you end up putting the best players on the ice, and it’s up to me to find a way to make it work.”

These factors culminated in Monday night’s trade. Having to choose between Stephenson and Boyd as the extra in the lineup, the capitals decided Boyd had outplayed Stephenson since his recall from Hershey. Boyd was cheaper and producing more. Not wanting to lose either on the waiver wire, they instead got a fifth-round pick in return.

With the additions of Brendan Leipsic and Garnet Hathaway in the offseason to join Hagelin and Dowd, the team felt like they had enough depth and penalty killers to trade Stephenson, and.Boyd can be used on the power play.

“He’s better than he was last year in my mind,” MacLellan said of Boyd last week. “Offensive zone, he’s controlled the play a little bit better. I think he’s always been pretty good in the offensive zone, but he’s winning more battles, he’s creating off the cycle. I think he’s done a great job for us this year.”

