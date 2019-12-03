Another #Wizards big man has an injury ... Thomas Bryant has a stress reaction in right foot. Will be re-evaluated in three weeks, the team announces pic.twitter.com/NnWu1ppouQ — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 3, 2019

In 18 games (all starts) this season, Bryant, a 22-year-old third-year center, was on pace for career highs in points (13.9) and rebounds (8.5). With Bryant’s absence, the Wizards had no traditional big men available for their Tuesday night matchup with the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena.

Moritz Wagner was set to miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain, and Ian Mahinmi, who has not appeared in a game this season, remained sidelined with an Achilles’ injury rehabilitation. Washington planned to start 6-8 rookie forward Rui Hachimura at center, with another rookie, Admiral Schofield, slated for reserve minutes.

“T.B. is out,” Coach Scott Brooks said before the game. “Hopefully we’ll get good news [in three weeks]. We’ve got enough guys out there; we’re going to compete. Obviously we’re going to have to junk it up. Anybody have Don Nelson’s number? He might be able to help me.”

Brooks was referring to the legendary coach known for “Nellie Ball,” which emphasized fast-paced offense with smaller players. In a light mood despite the sobering news about his big men, Brooks quipped how former center Jason Smith, now retired, would help at a time like this.

“Where’s ‘Sticks’?" Brooks said. "We need him.”

