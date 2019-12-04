As of this month, Nike apparel featuring Ovechkin’s signature logo is available to fans in the United States, Canada and his native Russia via a new online store.

In 2013, a limited collection of clothing featuring Ovechkin’s personal logo was sold at the Capitals’ team stores at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and Capital One Arena. After Washington won the Stanley Cup in 2018, Fanatics introduced an Ovechkin performance T-shirt with the logo. Otherwise, gear with the design wasn’t readily available.

“Every so often we would get asked about it,” David Abrutyn, Ovechkin’s longtime agent, said in a phone interview. “We just thought this was the right time to bring it back with direct-to-consumer distribution channels having changed.”

Ovechkin’s online store is operated by Athlete Performance Solutions, a global licensee of Nike, and opened with eight items, including performance gear, short and long sleeve shirts, caps and a fleece hoodie ranging from $28 to $55. More apparel is expected to be added in the coming months, along with shipping to consumers in Europe.

Abrutyn said that Ovechkin, who had a hat trick in Saturday’s win over the Red Wings and is up to 20 goals this season, was involved in the design process, just as he was with the creation of his logo.

“He’s exceptionally proud of it,” Abrutyn said. “He certainly enjoys the creative parts of these things. Nike doesn’t design logos for every athlete, but for the iconic ones they do. For Ovi, they wanted something that would be universal and stand the test of time, and this one has.”

Depending on how online sales of Ovechkin’s new merchandise go, Abrutyn said he would be open to working with Fanatics, which operates the team store at Capital One Arena, to make part of the new collection available to fans in the arena as well.

