A fifth-round draft pick in 2014, Smith was in his second season with the Browns.

“Chris is one of those guys — his smile is infectious, his personality’s infectious, he’s just overall well-liked,” Kitchens said after the accident in September. “Everybody in that locker room is hurting for him. If nothing else, it puts things in perspective, okay? From the standpoint of, in this thing we call life, what’s important to you? Well, Chris is important to us. Chris is important to this locker room. And everything he’s going through we feel.”

Perhaps, but the NFL is a business, especially for a 5-7 team that entered the season with great expectations and now has flickering playoff hopes. As a veteran, Smith at least can collect termination pay and his full 2019 salary of just over $3 million (with bonuses) and that certainly is important, but other NFL teams have dealt with tragedy more compassionately. The Cincinnati Bengals kept Devon Still on their practice squad so that his young daughter, Leah, would be covered by health insurance when she underwent treatment for cancer in 2014. When Ryan Shazier suffered a serious spinal injury in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers took steps to support him and help him financially, converting $8.26 million of his $8.718 million base salary into an immediate signing bonus, according to ESPN.

Smith, 27, was active in nine games, with zero starts, this season. He suited up in the Browns’ first game after Cordero’s Sept. 11 death, saying, “she’s my why.”

“She always had this tattoo, [it] said ‘Stay strong,’” Smith said after that Monday night game. “I used to always pick at her about it. We’re using it now.”

The decision to play then was a natural one for him, he explained.

“I had to just think about my daughter and she would want me to play. [Browns coach] Freddie [Kitchens] don’t realize, but he said this in a team meeting: ‘When we go off emotion, we kind of make wrong decisions and not go off our passions.’ I got to play for her,” he said after the game (via USA Today). “She’s my rock. My daughter. My other two kids are, too. But for my youngest, I’ve got to be mom and dad. God has stuff happen for a reason. Sometimes we don’t understand God’s plan, but she’s in a better place now. The rest of my life, I’m going to fight for her.”

