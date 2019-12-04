“He’s one of my favorite quarterbacks,” Haskins said. “The way he’s able to distribute the ball all over the field. The arm angles, he’s able to layer throws without even really having to use his feet. He’s a very dynamic quarterback and a fun guy to study.”

AD

Rodgers and the Packers’ offense are in a bit of a transition in 2019 under first-year coach Matt LaFleur. There seems to be more balance with the run game, and Rodgers has freelanced less than in the past. The team is on pace to surpass 10 wins for the first time since 2014, and there’s been a slight uptick in points scored (24.1 per game) from 2018. Passing yards are down, but passing touchdowns are up.

AD

Trying to keep pace with Green Bay’s offense, which has averaged 30.7 points per game against NFC East opponents Dallas, Philadelphia and the New York Giants, presents a challenge for Haskins and the Redskins. The Washington offense ranks last in points per game (14.4), total offense (262.4) and passing yards per game (163.0).

“We’ve got to score points against anybody,” Haskins said. “ … Aaron Rodgers is a great quarterback and he’s going to keep his team in every game he plays. So, we’ve got to go in there scoring points. We know that. There’s no pressure to out-duel or to try to throw more than him. I’m just trying to move the chains and make plays that need to be made. Hopefully that puts us in a situation to win the game.”

More Redskins coverage:

AD