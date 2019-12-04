Harden’s Houston Rockets went on to lose, 135-133, to the Spurs in San Antonio and, according to ESPN, the team hopes the NBA will either award the win to Houston, which outscored the Spurs in regulation, or restart the game with 7:50 left at a later date.

Have you ever seen this before? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6ce1s4oJYQ — ESPN (@espn) December 4, 2019

“The ball went in,” Harden said. Replays backed him up and James Capers, the officiating crew chief, admitted that the basket should have counted.

“The ball appears to us to pop back up through the net. When that happens, that is basket interference. To have a successful field goal, it must clear the net,” he told the pool reporter. “We have since come in here and looked at the play. He dunked it so hard that the net carried it back over the rim a second time, so in fact it did clear the net and should have been a successful field goal.”

The NBA may well determine that the remedy was right there in real time for Coach Mike D’Antoni, who had 30 seconds in which to seek a review of the play and did not do so.

“It is a reviewable matter,” Capers continued, “but you have a window of 30 seconds to challenge the play during that timeout that he had and while they were protesting the call, trying to get clarification of it, that window passed, so therefore it elapsed and they were not able to do it.”

D’Antoni had a little different version of the chaotic moments after the dunk as he met with reporters before Capers’s comments were given to him.

“I heard that they said the ball hit James and went back through, so it was a goaltend on James. I challenged that, and I didn’t get a response,” he said (via ESPN). “Then another guy said it wasn’t a goaltend; it went out of bounds on us. And I said, ‘Well, I challenge that.’ Can’t do that. You know, I don’t know, to answer your question. I’ve got nothing. I can’t tell you.”

After the controversial call, the Spurs outscored the Rockets, 26-13, through the rest of regulation. “I think we lost [focus] before [Harden’s dunk], but obviously that just added to the circumstances,” said D’Antoni, whose team had led by 22 in the second half and for double digits for all but 4:18 in the fourth quarter.

There is precedent for replaying part of a game, according to ESPN. It most recently occurred on March 8, 2008, when the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks replayed the final 51.9 seconds of a game the Heat had won, 117-111, in overtime four months earlier. It was determined that the official scorer incorrectly had ruled that Shaquille O’Neal fouled out with 51.9 seconds left. The teams replayed the final seconds before their next scheduled game.

The Spurs and Rockets play again Dec. 16, in Houston.

Tuesday’s game also was notable for Harden’s dubious achievement. For the sixth time in a game in which he scored 50 or more points, his team lost. ESPN Stats & Info notes that only Wilt Chamberlain (37), Michael Jordan (8) and Kobe Bryant (7) have accomplished the feat more often.

