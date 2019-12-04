The Terrapins (3-9, 1-7 Big Ten) had a disappointing season, losing seven straight games to finish the year. Locksley said the evaluation of his staff will take place in the next couple weeks while the coaches are on the road recruiting.

As soon as Locksley took over as head coach last December, he said his priority was to recruit the players already in the program. Locksley chose not to retain any assistant coaches from the previous staff, but only a few players chose to leave. After one year in charge, far more have opted to head elsewhere, though only a few so far were key contributors this past season.

AD

AD

“I’ll be in the office pretty much for a day and a half, putting this season to bed, meeting with each individual player to talk about where they are in our program, the expectations we have moving forward,” Locksley said last week of his meetings, which were scheduled for Sunday and Monday. “Some guys may decide that this isn’t the place that they want to be.”

The NCAA’s transfer portal, which debuted in October 2018, eases the process for players who hope to finish their careers at other programs. Coaches use the portal to see a comprehensive list of players they can recruit.

Below is a list of players, listed alphabetically, who will not be with the program next season. Some players, as noted, have announced their decisions, while the others have been confirmed through a person familiar with the situation. Apart from running back Anthony McFarland Jr., who unsurprisingly declared for the NFL draft, all these players have been removed from Maryland’s online roster.

AD

AD

The list will be updated.

Fofie Bazzie, defensive back: Bazzie, a sophomore from Silver Spring, Md., played in seven games this past season and recorded four tackles.

Carlos Carriere, wide receiver: Carriere, one of many sophomore receivers on the roster, caught 12 passes for 137 yards. The 6-foot-5 receiver’s lone touchdown of the season came against Syracuse. He played in every game and started two.

Treron Collins, defensive back: The freshman from Fairburn, Ga., played in three games. He was part of Locksley’s first recruiting class.

Jayden Comma, wide receiver: The sophomore had one catch 22 yards. The Roswell, Ga., native played in five games.

AD

Tyler Devera, tight end: The freshman announced his intention to transfer during the season. He appeared in one game and was part of Locksley’s first recruiting class.

AD

Antonio DiCerbo, fullback: The junior appeared in eight games before leaving the team in early November.

Brandon Gaddy, defensive lineman: The sophomore from Virginia Beach played in 10 games this season but never started. He finished the season with 16 total tackles. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Breyon Gaddy, offensive lineman: Brandon Gaddy’s twin brother moved from defense in the offseason to bolster depth on the thin offensive line. The former four-star recruit appeared in five games but did not start. He announced his decision on Twitter.

AD

Paul Inzerillo, kicker: The junior made two extra points against Howard and missed one against Temple. He had four kickoffs, averaging 56.5 yards. He announced his decision to transfer on Twitter.

MJ Jarrell, wide receiver: The sophomore from Orlando only appeared in the Howard game.

AD

Anthony McFarland Jr., running back: Maryland’s best player announced Tuesday he would forgo his remaining two seasons of eligibility to declare for the NFL draft. McFarland, the team’s second-leading rusher, ran for 614 yards this past season, when he was hampered by injuries. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2018.

Sean Nelson, wide receiver: The redshirt sophomore played in the first two games of the season and had one catch for six yards.

AD

Sean Savoy, wide receiver: The junior, who transferred to Maryland from Virginia Tech in January left the team in early November. He had been Maryland’s starting slot receiver following DJ Turner’s suspension for driving while under the influence of alcohol. After a standout freshman season in 2017 with the Hokies, Savoy recorded just six catches for 56 yards while at Maryland.

AD

Robert Schwob, tight end: The junior from Annapolis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. He appeared in one game and did not record a reception. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Read more on Maryland athletics:

AD