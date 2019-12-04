Maryland cruised past Notre Dame on Wednesday, 72-51, doing their part for their league in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Terps’ defense continues to be superb, still playing with the intensity that helped them win the Orlando Invitational last week. The win was powered by a strong performance from Jalen Smith, the Terps’ sophomore who has shined with his newfound physicality: He scored 15 points with a career-high 16 rebounds and five blocks.

Maryland (9-0), which won for the first time against an ACC opponent in this event since leaving that league in 2014, continues to show that, on any given night, someone new can step up. In addition to Smith, sophomore Eric Ayala scored 14 points on nine shots.

AD

AD

The Terrapins haven’t started 9-0 in more than 20 years (the 1998-99 season). As Coach Mark Turgeon’s team checks off new milestones seemingly with each win, it’s fair to wonder what other milestones might be within reach.

Maryland has worked through slow starts numerous times and did so again Wednesday. But then Maryland made eight of nine straight shots to close the first half. The only miss? Sophomore Aaron Wiggins attempted a shot from deep with three seconds to go. The ball bounced off the rim, but Wiggins had already met it there, grabbing his own rebound then slamming home a dunk on the buzzer.

Maryland’s stifling defense limited Notre Dame to just four points during a 12-minute stretch in the first half. The Terps failed to leap further ahead early because they couldn’t hit shots, making only 4 of 19 through the first 10 minutes. Wiggins, one of the team’s best shooters, missed his first five, but he eventually found his groove and finished with 11 points. Maryland missed 10 attempts from three before Ayala finally made the Terps’ first, a shot that capped a 10-0 run.

AD

AD

Coming off three straight games with at least 20 points, senior Anthony Cowan Jr. had a quiet night with just nine points. But he’s still on one of the best stretches of his college career.

Irish forward John Mooney, a 6-foot-9 senior, scored 17 points with 12 rebounds to lead his team. But Notre Dame Coach Mike Brey, a Bethesda native and former assistant at nearby DeMatha Catholic high, never saw his team get within 10 points of the hosts in the second half. The Terps only extended their cushion, another night in which the victory never felt in question.

There have been issues, spots where the Terps can improve as this season progresses. But 336 Division I teams have lost a game this season, and Maryland is still not one of them.

AD